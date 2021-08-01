Have our enemies found a way to defeat the United States?

Iraq kicks US combat troops outside Iraq, at the request of Iran, just like the US is leaving Afghanistan. We are now 1-3-1 in major conflicts since 1945. The successful strategy of our enemies appears to be to attack us from sanctuaries in third countries and bleed our troops until national support for the war has subsided. collapses.

In Korea, Harry Truman would not attack Communist shrines in China. Trumans’ decision was reasonable; he did not want to risk World War III and believed that a Soviet invasion of Western Europe was the greatest threat. His decision had serious consequences, however. China almost pushed American forces out of the Korean Peninsula. A stalemate developed as China sent a virtually inexhaustible supply of volunteers south. Domestic support for the war and for Truman collapsed. He did not seek re-election in 1952.

Dwight Eisenhower only obtained an armistice by threatening to use nuclear weapons. North Korea has remained intact as a horrific police state. Today, 28,000 American soldiers still defend South Korea, and the erratic dictator of Pyongyang threatens the United States with “confrontation”.

In Vietnam, Lyndon Johnson carried out only limited airstrikes on northern Vietnam and authorized Communist shrines in Cambodia. Johnson’s decision was reasonable; he did not want to risk a second Korea or distract himself from his national agenda. This decision also had consequences. The North Vietnamese army and the Viet Cong have sent a virtually inexhaustible supply of troops south on the Ho Chi Minh Trail through Cambodia and Laos. An insurgency developed, punctuated by conventional attacks such as the Tet offensive. Domestic support for the war and for Johnson crumbles. He did not seek re-election in 1968.

Richard Nixon, aided by his invasion of Cambodia, the strategic bombing of Hanoi and the mining of the port of Haiphong, carried out the Paris Peace Agreements. American troops withdrew in 1973. North Vietnam conquered the south in 1975, and terrible human rights violations followed.

An exception proves the rule. During the Gulf War, George HW Bush used overwhelming force and attacked Iraq to liberate Kuwait. He achieved his limited goal in just six weeks, while maintaining popular support. Bush lost his reelection in 1992 although it was not because of the war.

In Afghanistan, George W. Bush did not prosecute the leaders of Al Qaeda and the Taliban in Pakistan. Bush’s decision was reasonable; Pakistan is a nuclear power and an apparent ally of the United States. The aftermath: Al Qaeda established a redoubt around the northwestern border provinces and continued to plot terror, and the Taliban of Quetta Shura sent a virtually inexhaustible supply of Pashtun fighters north.

An insurgency develops, aided by Pakistan. The United States carried out drone strikes only against Al Qaeda targets in a geographically limited area of ​​Predator and launched only two special operations across the border, while leaving the Afghan Taliban leaders quiet in Quetta. Gradually, domestic support for the war collapsed. In 2016, Donald Trump campaigned to end Eternal Wars. President Biden Joe BidenSupreme Court and blind partisans end illusion of independent agencies Missed debt ceiling deadline launches high-stakes fight Senate infrastructure talks spill over rare Sunday session MORE will withdraw US forces in August. The Allied government will soon fall, with human rights atrocities to follow.

In Iraq, Bush authorized two enemy sanctuaries. Sunni foreign fighters flocked through Syria, while sophisticated munitions for Shia militias, such as blast-formed penetrators, poured through Iran. Again, Bush’s decision was reasonable, as world politics might not have supported a regional war.

This consequent decision led to two insurgencies. The United States carried out at least one special operation in Syria and a border skirmish with Iranian forces in 2007. But once again, national support for the war and for Bush collapsed; his party was defeated, in his words, in the mid-terms of 2006. In 2008, Barack obama Barack Hussein Obama Millennium Momentum Means Problems For Cuban GOP Problem Biden: Obama Made A Bet, Lose Democrats Need A Coherent Response To Attacks On Critical Race Theory MORE campaigned to end the war in Iraq. As president, he withdrew his forces in 2011, only to send them back to fight Daesh in 2014.

Old President Trump Donald Trump’s PACs Trump brought in more M for first half of 2021 Chicago owes Trump tax refund M, state attorney files lawsuit Biden faces resistance from unions over demands vaccine PLUS began withdrawing his forces from Syria in 2018. At the insistence of host countries, Biden is withdrawing his troops from Iraq. Iranian Ayatollahs now control a 1,900 mile strip from Beirut to Herat.

Other factors played a role in these defeats: our allies never developed clean, competent and popular governments in Saigon, Kabul or Baghdad. And we underestimated the fervor of Maoism, Vietnamese nationalism, Afghan tribalism and Iraqi bigotry. But the enemy model is clear: attack US forces from a sanctuary and wait for national opinion to turn around.

Biden could face challenges similar to those of his predecessors. What if Russia used gray area techniques, such as cyberattacks and plainclothes special forces (Little green men) organized from Belarus against the Baltic states, or long-range air defense and artillery fire from Russia’s salient in Kaliningrad? Are we going to defend forward? What if China seeks to force Taiwan, our unspoken ally, into unification, using air strikes and missiles launched from the Chinese mainland? Are we going to bomb targets on the Chinese coast?

When Eisenhower threatened nuclear war to force an armistice in 1953, China and North Korea did not have the atomic bomb, and the Soviets probably did not have the ability to throw one on the states. -United. The world is different now, and there are no easy answers.

Breaking our NATO commitment to mutual self-defense in Europe, or failing to defend Taiwan against China, would end the American century with a wail. Beijing’s totalitarians would assume the role of world leader. Chinese leader Xi Jinping would begin to shape the future of our children, limiting their economic prospects and given Han Chinese hypersensitivity to criticism and the globalization of communications, entertainment and media, possibly their free expression as well.

Yet American voters have become more sensitive to victims over the past 80 years. This, despite our population growth from 133 million to 333 million, the end of conscription, and an increasingly reduced force of volunteers. During World War II, we suffered 405,399 deaths in four years; Korea, 36,515 in three years; Vietnam, 58,209 mainly within seven years; and Afghanistan and Iraq together, 7,056 in 20 years. Losing a loved one hasn’t gotten harder or easier.

Losses in a conflict between great powers could eclipse those since September 11. If a conflict over Taiwan turns into a fleet engagement between the United States and China, the losses could be particularly severe. For example, the Royal Navy killed 6,092 sailors in less than two days in the Battle of Jutland in World War I. Would America in 2021 bear such losses?

President Biden should consider whether he is prepared, if necessary, to risk targets adjacent to the countries we pledge to defend. Otherwise, he risks the political fate of Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson and George W. Bush.

Kevin T. Carroll is a partner in the Wiggin and Danas Litigation Department in the Washington and New York offices, and a leader in the National Security and Congressional Investigations practice groups. He has served as an army and CIA officer, senior advisor to the House Homeland Security Committee, and senior advisor to the Secretary of Homeland Security. The opinions expressed here are his own.