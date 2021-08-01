National remembrance and prayer, Jokowi: May we achieve victory against the Covid-19 pandemic





Tribunnews Reporter Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice President Maruf Amin attended the national commemoration and prayer to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence, online, Sunday (1/8/2021) . In his remarks, the president said that Indonesia is currently facing a very difficult ordeal, namely the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the president calls on all elements of the nation to join hands and close ranks side by side to deal with the pandemic. In addition, it also invites to make together efforts, both physical and mental, one of which is remembrance and prayer. “As a nation that believes in one God, prayer is a weapon for believers to strengthen and heal as an almighty force to generate hope and optimism,” Jokowi said. Read also : Observers highlight Minister Jokowi’s non-innovative and creative performance during pandemic In addition to thanking Allah SWT, Zikir and Doa Kebagsaan are also being executed to ask for God’s help, so that the nation and country of Indonesia will be free from the Covid-19 pandemic. “I beg him that we all receive a bright light to continue the journey to advanced Indonesia,” Jokowi said. The head of state is grateful for the help and support of ulemas, religious leaders and missionaries who always urge people to adhere to health protocols. Read also : Chief of Police, Dandim to Jokowi Santuni Ghifari, boy who lost his mother to Covid-19 In addition, it also helps speed up the vaccination and guides and helps people get through the current predicament. “May Almighty God open the way for all of us, bless and facilitate all our efforts and all our steps to achieve victory against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribunnews.com/nasional/2021/08/01/zikir-dan-doa-kebangsaan-jokowi-semoga-kita-mencapai-kemenangan-melawan-pandemi-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos