Tyson Fury receives call from Donald Trump ahead of Deontay Wilder trilogy





Fury was celebrating his friend Leigh Wood’s world title victory last night when he received a surprise phone call from the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Tyson Fury received a surprising phone call from President Donald Trump last night, according to the boxing champion’s Instagram.

Fury, who is the heavyweight world champion, was at home to celebrate his friend Leigh Wood winning the world title at the Matchroom Boxing Fight Camp, when he received a surprise call from a friend Hughie Johnston and the ‘ex-president.

Johnston, a staunch Trump supporter and former boxing champion, hosted the call during a meal with Trump, and Fury appeared delighted to be at the reception.

“I just hung up with Donald Trump,” Fury said in an Instagram story last night. “What a nice surprise from my mate Hughie Johnston.

“Thanks boys, enjoy your lunch guys. “

Trump, a big fan of fighting, previously invited Fury to the White House after winning his WBC heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder in their revenge in 2020.

But the appearance of the coronavirus a few weeks later probably canceled any plans for an official visit.

Tyson Fury was called up by former US President Donald Trump last night (

Picture:

Getty Images)

“It was a big fight,” Trump told media after the fight. “It was a great fight between two great fighters, it was really exciting.

“Maybe we’ll have to get them both to the White House, I don’t know, because that was really a good thing, actually I think we’ll do it.”

Pope Francis has also reportedly expressed interest in meeting the boxing star, but none of the events managed to take place after the February fight, with global lockdowns starting in early March.

Fury wouldn’t be the first fighter to come to the attention of the 45th President of the United States, Trump having befriended UFC fighters Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal in recent years.

Then-president Trump invited Covington to the White House in August 2018 after winning the UFC interim welterweight world championship.

And a little over a year later, he witnessed a fight between Masvidal, one of his avowed supporters, and Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden.

Trump and UFC boss Dana White are close friends, and a number of fighters, including former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and legendary two-time champion Henry Cejudo, were spotted during the a rally in Nevada during its 2020 campaign.

Most recently, he was spotted during Conor McGregor’s trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, posing for photos with celebrities like Jake Paul and Steve Deleonardis of YouTube group Nelk.

Meanwhile, Fury returned to the UK after a coronavirus outbreak in his camp caused his next trilogy with Wilder to be postponed from July 24 to October 9.

The pair were finally due to end their rivalry with a third fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last weekend, but after Fury and a number of his teammates tested positive for covid, the fight was moved.

A win over Wilder would ideally set Fury up for an undisputed title fight with winner Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk, which takes place in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.

Jake Paul takes aim at Conor McGregor again in celebratory tweet Tommy Fury and Daniel Dubois gear up for Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley undercard

