PM Modi congratulates PV Sindhu’s bronze medal at the Olympics

After PV Sindhu won a bronze medal at the current Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate her and say the commuter is the pride of India.

“We are all thrilled with @ Pvsindhu1’s stellar performance. Kudos to her for winning bronze at @ Tokyo2020. She is the pride of India and one of our most outstanding Olympians. # Tokyo2020, (sic) “, he wrote.

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated Sindhu and said that she had established a new consistency benchmark.

“PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals at two Olympic Games. She has set a new standard of consistency, dedication and excellence. My sincere congratulations to her for bringing glory to India.” , Kovind said.

Among the other Indian leaders to express their wishes was also Congressman Rahul Gandhi.

“Kudos to PV Sindhu for winning the second medal for India,” he wrote.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the Sindhu made India proud.

“A crushing victory for PV Sindhu, she made India proud. She did it twice, the second athlete to do so. Today she was dominating the game. One after another, be it Mirabai Chanu, Sindhu and now we are also expecting (a medal) from Lovlina, “he said.

“Take any sector, wherever women have had the opportunity, they have done extremely well. Shuttler PV Sindhu’s performance at the Olympics proves that ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ is working well. The girls have outperformed. others, even in sport, “he added.

The parents of the commuter also expressed their joy and said they were very happy.

“We’re very happy. She won two medals, silver at the Rio Olympics and one bronze in Tokyo. We will definitely celebrate. She was a little upset yesterday. We just asked her to relax and have a good time. play, ”Sindhu’s mother P Vijaya said.

His father thanked his coach and supporters.

“I will thank Park (Sindhu’s coach) who suffered a lot. Apart from that GOI, BAI, OGQ, supporters and sponsors. Everyone gave him all the encouragement. I am grateful to the media there. ‘have encouraged,’ said PV Ramana.

“Yesterday I motivated her a lot. I told her to think she was giving me a gift and play on the pitch. With the blessing of the whole nation, she brought a medal. I’m glad that. she has the first woman to win two consecutive Olympic medals, ”he added.

See the other answers:

Sindhu victory

The player became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals on Sunday. She beat China’s He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match underway here at Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1.

The 26-year-old Sindhu is now only the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. Wrestler Sushil Kumar also won two medals as he returned with a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

In the match between Sindhu and Bing Jiao, the former dominated the first game and left her opponent no chance, winning 21-13.

Continuing where she left off, Sindhu did not give in and in the end, she concluded the match in consecutive matches.

Sindhu missed a chance to win gold or silver by losing his semi-final match on Saturday to Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei.

