Noor Mukadam’s killer will not be spared, says Prime Minister Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Noor Mukadam’s killer will not be able to escape justice simply because he comes from an influential family and dual nationality.

He was receiving calls from the nation on Sunday.

I have been following the Noor Mukadam case from day one. I know every detail, said PM Khan. It is a horrible case.

This tragedy unfolded over two days in front of their [Zahirs domestic] Staff. People say the accused is from an influential family and would be released, let me tell you no one will be able to escape, he said. Even if someone has dual citizenship and thinks they would be spared because of their US citizenship, they won’t.

The PM said the Noors case shocked the whole nation and reminded everyone of their own daughters.

“Follow the case of the Afghan ambassadors as if it were my own daughter”

I have followed the case of the daughter of the Afghan ambassadors as if she were my own daughter, said Imran Khan. The Afghans are ours and we regard them as our brothers.

I want to commend the police for following every aspect of the case, ”he said.

Police followed the three taxis used, using smart cameras in the city, where they went. They located the drivers and questioned them, he said.

Likewise, in the case of Noors, there were cameras installed inside [the house], so the police are following everything, he added

The Noor Mukadam murder case

Noor Mukadam was shot dead in a house at F-7/4 on July 20. Police arrested Zahir Jaffer at the scene of the crime. The crime has since gained national attention as the latest example of horrific violence against women in Pakistan.

Catching up: a chronology of the Noor Mukadam case with each judicial development

An Islamabad court extended the pre-trial detention of Zahir Jaffer, accused of murdering the 27-year-old daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Noor Mukadam, for two days.

Jaffer was brought to court under high security on Saturday. Judicial magistrate Shoaib Akhter heard the case.

During the hearing, prosecutor Sajid Cheema told the court that the police needed time to examine every detail of the 40-hour CCTV footage obtained.

Noor’s father, Shaukat Ali Mukkadam, was present in court with his lawyer Shah Khawar. Jaffer’s lawyer, on the other hand, opposed the ruling, pointing out that the suspect’s polygraph and other forensic tests had already been performed. It was decided at the previous hearing that there would be no further extension of his pre-trial detention, he said.

