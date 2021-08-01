Our brother Paul Gosar supported Trump’s lie and betrayed America. Is he not ashamed?





In 1954, Boston attorney Joseph Welch asked Republican Senator from Wisconsin Joseph McCarthy: Well, sir, haven’t you left any sense of decency? It was a question that marked the beginning of the end of McCarthy’s madness, and the senator died as a dishonored and despised opportunist.

We’re not surprised to see him take a very similar path to McCarthy’s. So, don’t you have any sense of decency, Paul?

We now ask the same question to our brother, Representative Paul Gosar. Although his colleagues in Congress and other media seem to pay attention only recently, we have been aware of his unbalanced behavior for years. So we’re not surprised to see him take a very similar path to McCarthy’s.

So, don’t you have any sense of decency, Paul? Wasn’t it shameful and destructive enough when you:

Falsely blamed the neo-Nazi march of Charlottesville, Va. On an innocent old man in a vicious anti-Semitic attack?

Claimed that Covid-19 was overkill and would miraculously disappear after the election, thus misleading and harming those who believed you, despite Arizona having the highest infection rate in the world before and after the election in November ?

Marched in England for convicted felon Tommy Robinson in support of his heinous attacks on British Muslims?

Supported the Cliven Bundy insurgency, when Bundy used an armed mob to challenge officers trying to enforce laws Bundy had clearly violated for years? (And doubled down on Bundy’s fanaticism by not condemning Bundy’s horrific racist rant, although that rant was too much, even for Sean Hannity?)

Was an open and confessed childbirth?

And that’s just the beginning of our list, which includes so many more examples, of your decision to push for John McCains’ Senate seat while he was still alive supporting Roy’s Senate race. Moore, who was accused of sexual misconduct with teenagers when he was in his thirties. (Moore denied the allegations.)

It seems, in fact, that you are immune to shame. In addition to betraying your family and causing irreparable damage to relations within them, you have decided to betray your country by helping to incite the January 6 national terrorist attack on Capitol Hill.

For starters, you lied multiple times about the election results and earned the deplorable distinction of being the congressman with the most tweets devoted to election lies and instigating rioting. Then you helped organize the Stop the Steal rallies with Ali Alexander while branding President Joe Biden the usurper who stole the election and embarked on a coup, prompting crowds to take the Hill and claiming sedition and vote-stealing treason was appropriate. You ended your open letter to Arizona by calling on your supporters to be ready to stand up for the Constitution and the White House. Finally, you lied on the congressional floor and falsely claimed that hundreds of thousands of Arizona ballots were deliberately transferred from former President Donald Trump to Biden, a statistic you most certainly knew to be a complete lie. .

But just as shocking, you are now trying to enlighten everyone by claiming that Ashli ​​Babbitt was somehow an innocent bystander as she tried to make her way through the hallway just outside the bedroom. where you were hiding, having only lied a few moments before about the election.

Perhaps your uncertain and ongoing need for the approval of others has caused you to sacrifice your common decency and integrity to please Trump and his supporters in order to keep your seat.

In fact, your lies helped delay the Capitol Police from cleaning the room, and that delay led at least in part to the officers’ decision to shoot Babbitt to protect you. And now you have the nerve to blame the men and women who protected you for his death. Shamefully, have you even voted against awarding commendations to those who risked their lives to protect yours? You, one of the main supporters of the lie and the main instigators of the insurgency? Have you left no sense of decency?

Which brings us to your white supremacist ally, Nick Fuentes. How is it that an obnoxious boy of 40 years your junior can lead you by the nose? Let’s start there. And what about Fuentes’ disgusting and appalling Holocaust denial that you’ve never condemned once? Or his racist statements mocking the horrors of Jim Crow, the segregation and brutal murder of Derek Chauvins from George Floyd again, statements you never condemned. What honest person would associate with such a miserable creature? None of your colleagues will approach him.

Maybe you don’t know how you got to this very dark place, Paul. Unfortunately, we have a few ideas. Maybe it’s because you are way over your head in Congress and lacking the intellect, character, or maturity to take on that leadership role. Perhaps your uncertain and ongoing need for the approval of others has caused you to sacrifice your common decency and integrity to please Trump and his supporters in order to keep your seat.

The extremism of your beliefs is finally getting the media attention it deserves. What should happen now is for you to quit. Unfortunately, that seems unlikely. This means that unless your coworkers step in, you are likely doomed to go down in history as a uplifting tale: someone who betrayed his family, his country, and even himself.

At the end of the day, the first victim of the big lies, the lies you’ve always told yourself to justify whatever you do, always to your advantage and to the detriment of others, is really you.

Dave gosar

Jennifer gosar

Tim gosar

