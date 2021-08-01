Voyage to the Chinese 1984, Xi Jinping’s Orwellian society

In the Asian country, we wish to carry out a deep conditioning of the behavior of the population through three types of initiatives: close monitoring of citizens, the social scoring system, the introduction of digital currency. What does this mean for the already limited freedoms of the Chinese people?

Sometimes, the works of fiction that are presented to us in the cinema or in adventure and science fiction novels have the advantage of being only precursors of their time: the novels of Jules Verne and partly also 1984, the famous dystopian novel by George orwell often cited as an example of a totalitarian state exercising strict mass control over the population.

The history of the twentieth century is full of similar examples, imbued more with indoctrination than with conditioning of behavior which, on the other hand, in contemporary times and with the support of the most modern technologies, characterizes certain projects launched in China. . Indeed, in the Asian country we wish to proceed to a deep conditioning of the behavior of the population through three types of initiatives: close monitoring of citizens, the social scoring system, the introduction of the digital currency guaranteed by the bank central. .

Far from wanting to designate China as a totalitarian state, the aggregation of these initiatives and others could lead to an authoritarian tightening in a country in which, it must be remembered, the dialectical and political contradiction already reduced to a minimum.

In terms of surveillance, Chinese cities – not unlike those in the rest of the world – have set up a dense network of surveillance cameras, even with biometric identification, some of which have recently been managed with. using artificial intelligence. It surprises by the widespread use which is made of it, which is also worth a singular record. The security company Comparitech established a ranking based on the number of CCTV cameras per 1,000 inhabitants: China holds the record with eight of the 10 most monitored cities in the world and in the lead is Chongqing (with 2.6 million cameras ).

The data of 1.4 billion people is kept by the police who manage it at will, from monitoring criminal activity to monitoring political dissidents or minorities like Uyghurs. While in the Western world, for example, we wonder about the use of biometric recognition in surveillance cameras, in China it is still limited even if the debate has started on the limitation of controls to certain contexts such as theaters. hospital, bathrooms and dressing rooms. rooms. Pushed to its extreme consequences, this system then makes it possible in certain cases not only to establish the identity of the individual observed but also to determine his emotions (which is coupled with the obligation of facial recognition for anyone with a smartphone) , which allows a considerable enrichment of the collection and analysis of sensitive data.

The second of the three elements initially cited is also the pivot of the whole question: the social credit system, created in 2014 but only launched in 2020, represents in its strength the real vulnus of the Chinese control system. Through video surveillance systems, a database has also been launched which collects the history of recorded behaviors and which allows companies or authorities to establish a score making it possible to reward or sanction the people observed. The Social Credit System was created in order to use big data to ensure citizens and organizations comply with the law, monitoring and ranking each subject based on their loyalty.

The inevitable consequence of this system is the preparation of a sort of social ranking in which points can be gained and lost. Clearly, for those who play by the rules there are advantages while for those who fall in the rankings the penalties can be various, from the limitation of the internet connection, to the progressive social marginalization or the limitation of the access to certain services such as schools. or means of transport. It goes without saying that the respect of the rules can vary arbitrarily according to the precepts of the local doctrine.

The third element is the increasingly imminent introduction of the Digital Yuan. As for his external role in Xi Jinping’s geopolitical strategy, a lot has already been said, and one of the reasons the dominance of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) was launched from the euro to the dollar to the digital ruble; Much less has been said about the internal role that money could play in an already highly digitalized payments economy and one of the most cashless on the planet. The strategy which refers to the introduction of the digital Yuan is part of a broader strategy which sees on the one hand the reduction of the power of the technological and fintech giants, of which the Ant-Alibaba cases are the best known and on the other hand the new centrality that government institutions intend to assume in the country’s economic and financial life.

As reported by accredited US financial media including Bloomberg, the introduction of the new Yuan raises some perplexity. The amount of data collected, the control of which would be moved substantially from individuals to the state, would allow the central bank to perform real-time analyzes, but could also be used for security services, monitoring political dissidents whose portfolio could be seconded – or international companies competing with Chinese state-owned companies. Internally, the government has therefore launched a strategy of centralizing the control of financial activities and services both to reduce dependence on third-party platforms and to reduce the acquisition of user data, which is still valuable.

The examples listed above represent a case that is being followed very closely by Western chancelleries. However, the protection of privacy and personal data is also a central issue for our democracies which certainly cannot and should not make the ethnocentric error of feeling neither immune from certain potential authoritarian abuses, nor legally. or institutionally superior to other political systems, precisely because we let our guard down in the face of similar problems which lie in wait for the greatest dangers of falling into error.