The West urgently needs to rethink its strategy for Pakistan and Afghanistan





These days, the people of Afghanistan face a grim and worsening crisis as a result of the withdrawal of NATO troops from the country. The Afghan people wanted, demanded and deserved peace. For decades, the country has been attacked by outside forces, destabilizing its various regions.

Pakistan is Afghanistan’s immediate neighbor, and its security establishment covertly supports the Taliban and sends its Prime Minister, Imran Khan, to make statements on the world stage as if they have no interest in the territorial gains of the Taliban. The Taliban reestablish Sharia-style governance, evoking fear of the 1990s days when cities like Kandahar were in full control of the Taliban and cutting beards was a crime and young girls were not allowed to go to school.

Afghans who have emigrated to Denmark, Sweden and Norway are protesting the Taliban’s gains, and an Afghan who owns an Indian restaurant recently told me that everyone, including children, in Afghanistan knows that the Taliban get their weapons, their strategy and medical aid from Pakistan. They attack Afghanistan and return to Pakistan so as not to get caught, and most of the Taliban leadership is hiding in Pakistan. It is not only Osama bin Laden who was in hiding in Pakistan, it is assumed that the main Taliban leaders are also present there.

How long will the international community allow Pakistan to continue unhindered and unimpeded along these fault lines? Since the war on terror began in 2001, when Western countries came together to hunt down terrorists from Osama Bin Laden and Al Qaida, they have failed to curb Pakistan’s underground support and tolerance. extremist Islamic groups that have destabilized Afghanistan and carried out terrorist acts elsewhere, including India, among others.

Shortly after Al Qaeda’s deadliest terrorist attack on US soil with bases in the Pakistan-Afghan border region, President George W. Bush launched Operation Enduring Freedom. September 11, 2001 was a turning point, but Pakistani strategy thwarted Western strategy and although there was ample evidence available at that time on the Pakistani double game, the Western alliance decided to seek Pakistan’s support. . They again provided them with sophisticated military equipment which, instead of being used against Al Qaeda, ended up being used against India and Afghanistan.

It is already in the public domain that a former Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief General Hamid Gul boasted of how Pakistani military agencies have complicitly used military aid provided by the United States to continue supporting the Taliban and other extremist forces like Lashkar-e-Toiba. He is often quoted for his televised statement made in 2014: When history is written, it will be stated that the ISI defeated the Soviet Union in Afghanistan with America’s help. Then there will be another sentence. The ISI, with America’s help, defeated America.

Paradoxically, seven years after the release of his statement, the current scenario seems to prove him right. Despite countless warnings from India, the United States and Western countries continued to involve Pakistan in all strategic engagements, offering sophisticated equipment, which aided the Taliban, and they systematically continued to kill troops. NATO, making their presence a controversial political issue in elections in Western countries. This resulted in a decline in support for their troops’ presence in Afghanistan.

It is time for the West to rethink its Pakistani strategy. While Pakistani generals make life miserable and unbearable for Afghans in Afghanistan and Pakistan, they come to Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, London and Geneva to drink wine and whiskey while on vacation. They send their children to study abroad, often in Western countries. They buy goods abroad; they mobilize and radicalize the Pakistani diaspora abroad. So if Western countries cannot send soldiers and their armies to fight in Pakistan and Afghanistan, then surely they can do something to prevent war criminals and those responsible for the spread and support of terrorism from getting entry visas to their country.

Try to impose visa restrictions for a few decades! This could cause generals to rethink their policies when they cannot escape the results of their own evil deeds. Joe Biden said a while ago that America is back. Hopefully this means America once again rewards those who improve girls ‘human rights and punish those who worsen girls’ human rights.

Afghanistan deserves a better future. The West’s support for anti-Soviet jihad was funded by the activities of the Mujahedin with the help of Pakistan. He created Al Qaeda in a disastrous way. The West’s support for Pakistan after 9/11 strengthened the Taliban, which in turn overthrew NATO. Even the Saudis have started to distance themselves from Pakistan and cancel their loans, but when is the turning point for the West to rethink its strategy in South Asia?

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Disclaimer

The opinions expressed above are those of the author.

END OF ARTICLE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/mind-the-gap/it-is-urgent-for-the-west-to-rethink-its-strategy-for-pakistan-and-afghanistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos