After 50 years, commercial services re-established on India-Bangladesh rail link





Commercial services on the Haldibari-Chilahati rail link between India and Bangladesh, which had been missing for more than 50 years, began on Sunday with a freight train heading to the neighboring country. The restored rail link was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on December 17, 2020. However, no train officially operated on the route after that due to the pandemic situation. The chipped stone freight train with 58 cars exited Dimdima station in Alipurduar at 10:30 am Sunday. Its destination is Chilahati in Bangladesh via Haldibari. “The first trip of a commercial service between Haldibari and Chilahati will take place on Sunday,” a spokesperson for the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said on Saturday. The distance from Haldibari station to the international border is 4.5 km and 7.5 km from Chilahati to “zero point”. After passing through Haldibari station, the train reached the immigration checkpoint at Khalpara-Dangapara. The chairman of the North Bengal Chamber of Commerce, Kishore Marodiya, who was present on the occasion, said that the start of the commercial service on the rail link would contribute to the economic development of the districts of North Bengal and the whole of State. The businessmen in the region are very happy, ”he said. The construction of a new wide gauge line from Haldibari station to the Bangladesh border was sanctioned by the Railway Board following the joint statement at the Intergovernmental Meeting of Railways in May 2015. “The Haldibari-Chilahati rail link was operational until 1965. However, the 1965 (Indo-Pakistani) war effectively cut off all rail links between India and then East Pakistan, the Ministry of Railways said. iron in a press release in December 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/commercial-services-restored-on-railway-link-between-india-and-bangladesh-7433513/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos