Animal rights activists should be banned from sitting on animal sensitivity committee, say peers

Anyone who has been involved in animal rights groups should be banned from serving on a powerful new animal sensibility committee, peers said, amid concerns over activists hijacking controversial new legislation .

An amendment specifying the ban is planned for the Animal Health Bill to prevent government laws from being sabotaged by vocal and well-funded animal rights groups, The Mail on Sunday can reveal .

One of the key measures of the bill, currently under consideration in the House of Lords, will be to establish the committee that will have the power to review all current and past legislation, in all departments.

Peers say that in its current form it will have unlimited powers, not limited in scope or time.

Lord Mancroft, who plans to table the amendment to bar animal rights activists from sitting on the committee, said last night: You can’t let the madmen run the asylum.

Critics have warned the bill is ill-conceived and open to abuse. Conservative Party donors have written to Boris Johnson expressing concern about the implications of the new law, which follows a promise in the Conservative Party manifesto.

The aim of the committees would be to examine whether ministers have given due consideration to the adverse effects of their policies on the welfare of sentient animals.

MPs, peers, donors and rural groups have warned the committee may seek to block infrastructure or development projects that damage areas populated by deer, badgers or squirrels.

Lord Mancroft has said that a hypothetical scenario could see activists on the committee canceling Defense Ministry plans to build a strategic site such as Porton Down on the grounds that it could disrupt local vole populations and subdue all such decisions governments to judicial review.

He warned that the committee could also turn its attention to past developments, which have seen the destruction of forests.

The bill is designed to legally recognize vertebrate animals as sentient beings and to ensure that their needs are considered in all government policies.

It will create a committee of animal welfare experts to provide advice on how policies have taken animal welfare into account. Government sources said there would be no new direct binding requirements for ministers to always accept these recommendations.

Defra said: In Scotland, an Animal Sensitivity Commission provides technical and scientific advice. This bill introduces a similar mechanism for the UK government.