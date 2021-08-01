President Jokowi announces PPKM decision tomorrow, extended or expired? : National Okézone





JAKARTA – The government determined the status of the application of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) Level 3 and Level 4 for Java and Bali from July 26, 2021 to August 2, 2021, tomorrow. So how is the maintenance of the PPKM status going, will it be extended or ended? Interior Ministry’s director general of administrative and territorial development, Syafrizal, said the decision would be announced by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) tomorrow. “The decision regarding the PPKM will be announced directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia before the end of the PPKM on August 2, 2021,” Syafrizal said in a written statement received on Sunday (1/8/2021). According to Syafrizal, whether the government will prosecute the PPKM or others, it will be seen in various aspects, such as the life of society, nation and state. Decision-making places the safety of people as the supreme law. Read also :BNPB Manager: Not to be allergic to PPKM, this is our strategy to control Covid-19 “The Home Office and all levels of government, starting with the provincial government, district / city governments to sub-districts and villages, are determined to succeed regardless of the policy that the president will adopt tomorrow, said Syafrizal. A call was made to the entire community to continue to be productive, always applying strict health protocols, as an inseparable part of efforts to manage the Covid-19 pandemic and the national economic recovery “, he continued. The determination of which regions are implementing PPKM Levels 1, 2, 3 and 4, both in Java and Bali and outside of Java, is based on indicators of adjustment of public health efforts and social restrictions in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic set by the Minister of Health. Health.

