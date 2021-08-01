Xi Jinping’s China is no different from Hitler’s Germany.:. Tibetan Sun



By NS Venkataraman

Looking at China’s aggressive and expansionist policies and its undisguised ambition to become the undisputed world superpower, one can only tend to compare Xi Jinping’s China to Hitler’s Germany, which also had similar ambitions. There is a lot in common between today’s China and Hitler’s Germany.

Many wonder if China will follow the same path as Hitler’s Germany, or if Xi JinPing’s China will succeed where Hitler failed.

Xi JinPing appears to be a great admirer of Hitler, as he meticulously follows in Hitler’s footsteps. In Hitler Germany, dissidents were suppressed and Jews were slaughtered. Under Xi Jinping, there is an ongoing genocide against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, and no dissident in China can survive today. Massacre of innocent Tibetans who protested against Chinese occupation indicates similarity in mindset between Xi Jinping and Hitler

While Hitler claimed he was the Nazi government, Xi Jinping claims he is the Communist government. However, in practical terms, there is no difference between these two claimed forms of governance, as the suppression of freedom, the ruthless elimination of dissidents and the lack of transparency in administration are hallmarks of Germany. Hitler and Xi Jinping’s China.

In Hitler’s Germany, huge breakthroughs in engineering and technology took place, which encouraged Hitler to build a mighty military force to challenge the world. Likewise today, China has made remarkable progress in science and industry, which has boosted Xi Jinping’s confidence. He has beefed up his army so that China can face the world in the event of war.

Hitler’s Germany aligned with Italy and Japan to advance its expansionist ambitions and world domination. Likewise, Xi Jinping forges unequal alliances with Pakistan and North Korea, and decisively increases his influence in several developing countries by granting loans, indebting them and ensuring that they cannot never get out of China’s grip. .

Hitler’s target was Britain, as he believed that conquering Britain would ensure Hitler’s Germany could become an undisputed superpower in the world, especially since Britain occupied a number of countries in the world, such as the Asian subcontinent and other regions. Hitler’s view was that the conquest of Britain would be the prerequisite for realizing his ambition to control the world.

Almost similarly, Xi Jinping’s China wants to conquer Asia first and put it under full control, so that China’s march to superpower status is unimpeded.

To bring Asia under its control, China must necessarily destabilize India and weaken the country, so that India cannot block China’s target. China’s aggressive occupation of Tibet, threat to invade Taiwan, ruthless crackdown on freedom fighters in Hong Kong, occupation of Indian territory and reclaiming part of India are among the plans. and Xi Jinping’s long-term strategies. Moreover, by making claims regarding the South China Sea, China is also challenging other countries like the Philippines and also facing Japan.

With Pakistan under its near total control, it is now a matter of time when Afghanistan will come under China’s thumb. With this strategy, China would continue to harass India and perhaps, using unethical means, it could even buy up some Indian groups to create internal turmoil.

All in all, India alone cannot cope with an attack from China, especially with countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan under China’s control. India needs the support of Western countries, and in particular the United States.

By withdrawing from Afghanistan suddenly, President Joe Biden appears to be behaving like Lord Chamberlain, who was the weak British Prime Minister before Winston Churchill.

Joe Biden seems to think other countries should solve their problems. It is a weak and counterproductive policy, and shows the weakness of approach that Lord Chamberlain showed towards Hitler.

Today, the world certainly fears China and does not respect it so much, in the same way Hitler Germany was viewed before WWII.

China has made its intentions and priorities clear, and no one should expect China to improve. Hitler never did and Xi Jinping never will.

In such circumstances, the world has no other alternative but to confront China and its allies in the same way the world did towards Hitler’s Germany and its allies. .

Winston Churchill arrived in Britain to replace Chamberlain, and led the war against Hitler. The question remains whether a Churchill-style leader would emerge in the United States or any other country to force China to behave.

For now, we have to keep our fingers crossed.

The ultimate proof that China has been contained will be the liberation of Tibet from the Chinese stranglehold.