Politics
Xi Jinping’s China is no different from Hitler’s Germany.:. Tibetan Sun
By NS Venkataraman
CHENNAI, India, August 1, 2021
Looking at China’s aggressive and expansionist policies and its undisguised ambition to become the undisputed world superpower, one can only tend to compare Xi Jinping’s China to Hitler’s Germany, which also had similar ambitions. There is a lot in common between today’s China and Hitler’s Germany.
Many wonder if China will follow the same path as Hitler’s Germany, or if Xi JinPing’s China will succeed where Hitler failed.
Xi JinPing appears to be a great admirer of Hitler, as he meticulously follows in Hitler’s footsteps. In Hitler Germany, dissidents were suppressed and Jews were slaughtered. Under Xi Jinping, there is an ongoing genocide against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, and no dissident in China can survive today. Massacre of innocent Tibetans who protested against Chinese occupation indicates similarity in mindset between Xi Jinping and Hitler
While Hitler claimed he was the Nazi government, Xi Jinping claims he is the Communist government. However, in practical terms, there is no difference between these two claimed forms of governance, as the suppression of freedom, the ruthless elimination of dissidents and the lack of transparency in administration are hallmarks of Germany. Hitler and Xi Jinping’s China.
In Hitler’s Germany, huge breakthroughs in engineering and technology took place, which encouraged Hitler to build a mighty military force to challenge the world. Likewise today, China has made remarkable progress in science and industry, which has boosted Xi Jinping’s confidence. He has beefed up his army so that China can face the world in the event of war.
Hitler’s Germany aligned with Italy and Japan to advance its expansionist ambitions and world domination. Likewise, Xi Jinping forges unequal alliances with Pakistan and North Korea, and decisively increases his influence in several developing countries by granting loans, indebting them and ensuring that they cannot never get out of China’s grip. .
Hitler’s target was Britain, as he believed that conquering Britain would ensure Hitler’s Germany could become an undisputed superpower in the world, especially since Britain occupied a number of countries in the world, such as the Asian subcontinent and other regions. Hitler’s view was that the conquest of Britain would be the prerequisite for realizing his ambition to control the world.
Almost similarly, Xi Jinping’s China wants to conquer Asia first and put it under full control, so that China’s march to superpower status is unimpeded.
To bring Asia under its control, China must necessarily destabilize India and weaken the country, so that India cannot block China’s target. China’s aggressive occupation of Tibet, threat to invade Taiwan, ruthless crackdown on freedom fighters in Hong Kong, occupation of Indian territory and reclaiming part of India are among the plans. and Xi Jinping’s long-term strategies. Moreover, by making claims regarding the South China Sea, China is also challenging other countries like the Philippines and also facing Japan.
With Pakistan under its near total control, it is now a matter of time when Afghanistan will come under China’s thumb. With this strategy, China would continue to harass India and perhaps, using unethical means, it could even buy up some Indian groups to create internal turmoil.
All in all, India alone cannot cope with an attack from China, especially with countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan under China’s control. India needs the support of Western countries, and in particular the United States.
By withdrawing from Afghanistan suddenly, President Joe Biden appears to be behaving like Lord Chamberlain, who was the weak British Prime Minister before Winston Churchill.
Joe Biden seems to think other countries should solve their problems. It is a weak and counterproductive policy, and shows the weakness of approach that Lord Chamberlain showed towards Hitler.
Today, the world certainly fears China and does not respect it so much, in the same way Hitler Germany was viewed before WWII.
China has made its intentions and priorities clear, and no one should expect China to improve. Hitler never did and Xi Jinping never will.
In such circumstances, the world has no other alternative but to confront China and its allies in the same way the world did towards Hitler’s Germany and its allies. .
Winston Churchill arrived in Britain to replace Chamberlain, and led the war against Hitler. The question remains whether a Churchill-style leader would emerge in the United States or any other country to force China to behave.
For now, we have to keep our fingers crossed.
The ultimate proof that China has been contained will be the liberation of Tibet from the Chinese stranglehold.
About the Author
NS Venkataraman is a chemical engineer and social activist in Chennai, India. He is the founding administrator of Nandini voice for the poor, a Chennai-based non-profit organization serving the cause of the needy and oppressed, and working for probity in public life.
Sources
2/ https://www.tibetsun.com/opinions/2021/08/01/xi-jinpings-china-no-different-from-hitlers-germany
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]