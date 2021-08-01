From country to party to government

All great prime ministers have one thing in common. They are called great because they rule the whole country.

Jawaharlal Nehru ruled the whole country because of his role in the freedom movement. Indira Gandhi ruled the whole country because of her promise to eradicate poverty as the country was emerging from a series of economic and political shocks of the 1960s.

Rajiv Gandhi led it for a much shorter period, only two and a half years because after 1987 its leadership faltered. But while he did, he ruled the whole country, breathing new life into it after the desperation of 1979-84.

And, until recently, Narendra Modi was doing the same. In the general elections of 2014 and 2019, he showed that he was indeed the leader of the whole country.

But that no longer seems to be the case. His handling of the second wave of the Corona virus dramatically diminished his stature and electoral appeal.

Indeed, even in Gujarat, his home state where he was chief minister for 12 years, he is now on the defensive. In 2017, for example, the BJP went from 115 seats to just 99, a mere majority in the house of 182.

Even in UP, his adopted state, and politically the most important, his name is no longer enough to attract voters.

In 2017, it won 306 of 416 seats. In 2022, it could lose up to 100 of those seats.

Some people have argued that Modis’ electoral appeal had already started to fade in late 2017, when the BJP did so badly in Gujarat. But in the 2019 general election, he showed he is still by far the most popular leader.

The BJP won 303 seats, up from 282 in 2014. Whatever the immediate reasons like Pulwama and Balakote, the fact remains that Modi retained his enormous popularity even though his party did not win the elections. ‘Assembly decisively and even lost a lot.

The slippery slope

However, as evidenced by the scuffle with UP Chief Minister Adityanath over the past few months, the satrap has now started to challenge him. The question is how many seats the BJP high command will allocate in the 2022 Assembly elections and how many in Adityanath. He wants half of it, it seems.

Such is the strength of Adityanath’s appeal in my opinion, it is overkill that Modi must have reluctantly approved it in the fullest way. This suggests a weakness that was caused directly by the huge blow to his image between April and June of this year during the devastating second wave of the virus.

Suddenly everyone is wondering about their priorities. Was winning West Bengal so important to him that he was abandoning the people to their fate against the virus?

Ditto for the Kumbh which, appallingly, has been brought forward by a year. The truth is, there have been far too many deaths, and whether it’s fair to him or not, Modi is blamed for them. Suddenly, the electorate now considers him less competent than had been led to believe.

That’s not all. As the Assembly election in West Bengal showed, its presence on a list no longer guarantees victory.

How true this is will be tested in 16 Assembly elections yes, 16 by the general election of 2024. Seven of them are due to take place next year and nine the following year.

An immediate side effect of this is the virtual end of any kind of reform. But there are two other side effects.

It happens to all prime ministers who start out as great leaders of the country as a whole. Indeed, it seems like a natural progression.

Role diminished

Often, prime ministers lose ground in the following ways. They pass from the status of leader of the whole country to that of party leader, then head of government.

If he had not died of old age in 1964, it would have happened to Nehru because of the defeat in the war with China in 1962. The elections of 1967, when the elections of Lok Sabha and the Assembly of State stood together, Congress read Nehru had lost its overwhelming appeal. The same happened to Indira Gandhi in 1973 and Rajiv Gandhi in 1987.

As you can see, the period during which they exert massive influence has become shorter. In this sense, Modi was more successful, winning two general elections by absolute majority. But that attraction seems to have become almost non-existent by now.

Modi is currently in the phase where he leads the party but not the country. It will be interesting to see when he is reduced to running the government on his own. This could happen as early as March 2022 if the BJP loses between 75 and 100 seats in UP.

It should be added here that, should this happen, the BJP would struggle to get its presidential candidate elected from India in the 2022 elections.

This means having to make deals with smaller parties, mainly in the South. And that means the beginning of the end of the Modi era in Indian politics.