Lockdown of Sindhs Covid-19 is correct but: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan steps in | World news





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday criticized the decision of the Sindh provincial government to impose a week-long partial lockdown to curb a new outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. In a live question-and-answer session, Khan, while admitting the lockdown is a “correct” move, asked how the poor side of society will manage to make ends meet while the restrictions are in place.

“There was a small problem between the federal and Sindh governments. The Sindh wanted to impose a lockdown which is the right decision and will help curb the spread of the virus,” Khan said. The Pakistani prime minister added, however, “On the other hand, what we need to see is whether we will be able to save the economy from containment. There is also the problem of hunger. part of society can make ends meet during lockdown “

The ruling President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) further said vaccination was the only way out of this pandemic.

The Sindh government previously asked the federal government not to politicize the issue. Speaking at a press conference, Murtaza Wahab, advisor to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, stressed that the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the agency responsible for Pakistan’s response to Covid-19, had nowhere stated that the lockdown “should not be imposed.”

Besides Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, the Federal Minister of Information, also expressed the “concern” of the PTI government at the decisions of Sindh. Calling the lockdown “inappropriate,” Chaudhry said the provincial government “cannot make decisions unilaterally.”

In recent days, Pakistan has seen a further rise in its daily Covid-19 infections in what has been described as its fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. According to experts, the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 led to this fourth wave. On Sunday, the NCOC said more than 5,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the largest single-day increase in cases since April 29, when the number of cases daily was 5,112.

