Eastern Governors Could Be Role Models For GOP Return To California Phil Scott Donald Trump San Diego California Los Angeles





California could see a startling turnaround in a nation with deeply polarized politics if the liberal state dumps Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and elects a Republican to take office in a recall election in September.

With the country’s political center largely gone, it’s rare to see governors winning elections on contradictory ground, making the idea of ​​an upset Republican in one of the nations’ Democratic strongholds seem implausible. Republicans haven’t won a statewide race in California since 2006.

But there are exceptions: Republican governors have defied the odds in solid Democratic territory of Vermont, Massachusetts and Maryland. Their success seems even more striking when you consider that these states had the highest percentage of wins for Joe Biden in last year’s presidential election.

It could provide a dose of encouragement for Republican recall candidates, but the circumstances don’t quite mesh with California, starting with the inevitable shadow of former President Donald Trump.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan have distanced themselves from Trump. Scott said he voted for Biden last year, Baker left his ballot blank and Hogan said he voted for Ronald Reagan, the former president who died in 2004.

These three governors are fairly important critiques of Donald Trump, noted Kyle Kondik, an analyst at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

In California, top GOP candidates have supported or have ties to Trump, who is largely unpopular in the state outside of his conservative base. Trump lost California to Biden by more than 5 million votes.

Newsoms’ campaign is anchored in the slogan “Stop the Republican Recall” an attempt to present the election as a uniquely partisan effort, which it is not. Newsom’s chief political strategist regularly tweets a 2019 photo of Republican candidate Kevin Faulconer, former San Diego mayor, next to Trump at his Oval Office.

In California, I think it would be difficult to portray yourself as a national type Republican with Trump still wielding broad influence, Kondik added.

Marshall Cohen, political director of the Democratic Governors Association, said the California race was totally different from the elections in Vermont, Massachusetts and Maryland.

These governors were able to strongly push Trump and create political profiles outside of the modern Republican Party, Cohen said.

Trump’s conundrum that he remains popular with the GOP base is perhaps best exemplified by California Republican candidate Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympian and reality TV personality.

Jenner backed Trump in 2016, but then clashed with his administration over transgender issues. Still, Jenners’ advisers have included former Trump campaign insiders. At her first press conference in July, she said she didn’t want Trump’s endorsement.

I hope the Republican Party will come to me and become more inclusive, she said.

Other prominent Republicans, including Tory radio host Larry Elder and businessman John Cox, who lost to Newsom in 2018, were also Trump supporters last year.

In an interview, Cox disputed that Trump was a force in the recall election, saying the impetus to oust Newsom came from frustration with rising crime rates, water and energy shortages and return of restrictions on coronaviruses.

I’m my own person, and this race is not about Trump, Cox said, arguing that Newsom is trying to use the former president as a political wedge to anger people again.

Elder, who is black, said Newsom’s campaign is all about racism, dividing Americans.

In Massachusetts, Baker, a social moderate who supports reproductive rights, has sought to avoid the division of national politics and work in the political aisle, said his political adviser, Jim Conroy.

In a time of tough partisanship in Washington, it’s this difference that makes it attractive to people, Conroy said.

With many voters disrupted by the pandemic and the status quo in Sacramento, Conroy believes Republicans have an opening in California. If a candidate combines a budget-conservative agenda with calls for bipartisan solutions, anyone can win with that message, he said.

Vermonts Scott also supports reproductive rights, while Hogan made his mark by focusing on taxes and the economy, largely bypassing the tangles on social issues.

Among the top Republican candidates in California, their main message is to reverse progressive policies on school choice, virus restrictions and just about everything.

Some, however, have also spoken out on cultural issues: Former state assembly member Kevin Kiley scoffed at Critical Race Theory, which focuses on the idea that racism is systemic in the institutions of nations and they function to maintain the dominance of whites in society.

There are other differences with California. Despite Democratic leanings, eastern states have a habit of electing moderate Republican governors, while California is increasingly democratic. GOP voter registration fell to 24% statewide.

There are also some quirks in the California recall election that could set the stage for an unexpected end.

Recent polls suggest the race is tightening. These polls also point to a frustrating trend for Democrats, whose voters seem to be jaded about the election.

During a recall, voters will be asked two questions: First, should Newsom be removed, yes or no? The second question will be a list of alternate candidates to choose from. If a majority of voters approves the removal of Newsoms, the candidate with the most votes on the second question becomes governor.

With 46 replacement candidates on the ballot, it’s possible that a winner could emerge with as little as 20% of the vote if Newsom was recalled a fraction of what a candidate would need in a typical election to the statewide.

It also allowed Republicans to target their campaigns broadly at Republicans and right-wing independents, which could be a coalition sufficient to win the September 14 election.

Cox, a multimillion-dollar real estate investor who opposes abortion, says he sees himself in the mold of Hogan or Baker who “came forward as governor as businessmen. California is besieged by homelessness, rising costs of living and energy shortages, not cultural issues, he said.

