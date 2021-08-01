Towards the end of the PPKM, these are the 5 provinces with the highest Covid-19 cases





KOMPAS.com – The government continues to assess the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) to determine the next step, whether it is further extended or not. The current PPKM 1-4 levels will expire on Monday (2/8/2021) tomorrow. Reported Kompas.com, On Sunday (1/8/2021), the government through the Covid-19 Handling Task Force reported the addition of 30,738 new cases of Covid-19. Thus, to date, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 3,440,396 cases. Meanwhile, an additional 39,446 Covid-19 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients recovered to 2,809,538. The death rate is also still high. To date, 1,604 deaths have been reported. The total number of deceased Covid-19 patients was 95,723 people. In Indonesia, there are 535,135 active cases of Covid-19. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Read also : UPDATE Aug 1: Adding 2,701 Covid-19 cases in Jakarta, 15,884 people now struggle to recover Towards the end of PPKM implementation, which provinces had the highest Covid-19 cases? The following are the 5 provinces with the highest Covid-19 cases in Indonesia as of Sunday August 1, 2021, cited in the daily Covid-19 media report: DKI Jakarta: 817 354 West Java: 611,795 Central Java: 386,121 East Java: 312.103 East Kalimantan: 119,223 Meanwhile, the 5 provinces with the most additional cases are: Central Java: 4234 East Java: 3671 West Java: 2,769 Jakarta DKI: 2701 East Kalimantan: 1716 Downward trend The declining trend of cases during the PPKM period is illustrated in the daily table of Covid-19 cases Worldometers.

