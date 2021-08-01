Trump seeks to ‘move forward’ after meeting with ‘cabinet’: Meadows





Former President Donald Trump has surrounded himself with ‘cabinet members’ at his New Jersey golf resort and plans to ‘move forward in a real way,’ former House chief of staff said Blanche, Mark Meadows.

“We met with several members of our cabinet tonight, we actually had a follow-up meeting with some of our cabinet members, and while we were looking at that we were looking at what was to come next,” Meadows said on Friday evening on Newsmax. “Cortes & Pellegrino” show.

He did not say whether Trump was about to announce his presidential bid in 2024.

“I’m not authorized to speak for the president, but I can tell you this, Steve. We wouldn’t be meeting tonight if we hadn’t planned to move forward in a real way, with President Trump at the top of this post, ”Meadows said.

Donald Trump met with members of his political team at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey.AFP via Getty Images

The former president is spending the summer at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

Meadows also defended Trump’s approval of a Congressional candidate who lost a special election in Texas last week, saying “the magic is still here.”

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Donald Trump was looking to “move forward in a real way.” AP

He said Trump is “fully engaged, very focused and remains focused on his task.”

Republican Rep. Jake Ellzey defeated Susan Wright, Trump’s late Republican widow. Ron Wright.

