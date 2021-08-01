“You can’t keep hungry people in lockdown”: Prime Minister Imran shows displeasure at Sindh government decision – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday criticized the partial coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Sindh government against the will of the federal government, saying it would break the back of the common man.

He expressed his perspective on the issue while conversing with the Pakistani people in a live question-and-answer session over the phone.

The Prime Minister began the session by thanking the Pakistani people for their cooperation with the government during the first three waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, and urged them to re-join the SOPs to curb the spread of the fourth wave. In progress.

Editorial: Lockdown far from ideal, but Sindh government’s decision is rooted in epidemiology

He then addressed the Sindh government’s decision to impose a partial lockdown to curb the increase in Covid-19 cases, saying he had failed to consider the plight of the poor.

“We had a little problem between the federal government and Sindh,” admitted the prime minister. “The Sindh government wanted to impose lockdown, which is the right decision and will curb the spread of the virus.

“But on the other hand, the thing to see is that we will be able to save the economy from confinement? Then there’s the issue of hunger … how are they going to make ends meet while in lockdown? “

The Prime Minister cited the example of “destruction in India” to tell the Sindh government “never to impose containment until you have the answers to these questions”.

“Their (Indian) government immediately imposed a lockdown without thinking anything of the public. They were only thinking of the upper class and the elite like us,” the prime minister said. “The Sindh government should know that when you force a lockdown, you are going to keep people hungry. You cannot keep hungry people in lockdown if you don’t have the resources to bring them food.”

Prime Minister Imran said the smart lockdown and mass vaccination policy was the way forward, as he stressed that the economy which has “survived very difficult times and is heading on an upward trajectory” should not. not be hurt at any cost.

“Free media are a blessing”

The first caller was a woman who told the Prime Minister that she was swindled by a man for Rs 6million over 10 years ago, and complained that authorities had arrested the suspect and that a case had been filed but no recovery had ever been made. At this, the Prime Minister requested that his contact details be taken care of, with the assurance that every effort would be made to assist him.

Another from a minority community demanded a quota of jobs. The Prime Minister told him that he would ask the provinces for such quotas.

During the session, a broadcast reporter also called and told the PM that he wanted to check if the QnA session was genuine and live. To this, Prime Minister Imran replied that only leaders who “break the law or believe in the state of power rather than the rule of law or are corrupt are afraid of free media”.

“Free media [and] freedom of speech is a great blessing for a country, ”he said, adding that it was the role of the media to act as a“ watchdog ”.

He explained that he only disagreed with the media when “fake news and propaganda” was released, referring to revelations from the EU’s DisinfoLab report which uncovered an Indian disinformation network against the Pakistan.

“Pakistani journalists are feeding fake Indian accounts that propagate against the Pakistani army and the prime minister. I only have one problem then [otherwise] true journalism and criticism are a great blessing for a country. “

The Prime Minister then had more personal problems relayed by two retired soldiers and a farmer. He assured them all that help would be provided.

“No one was saved in the Noor’s murder case”

Responding to a question from a woman about the gruesome murder of Noor Mukadam in Islamabad and what measures the government would take for the safety of women, Prime Minister Imran said he had been following the Noor murder case since first day and called it a “horrible” incident. .

Citing the details provided to him, the prime minister said the “tragedy” occurred over the course of two days in front of all the domestic staff of the alleged killer, Zahir Jaffer.

He denied the impression that the suspect would be saved because he was from a powerful family. “I want to tell you that no one is saved in this case. Even if he thinks he has dual nationality and that he has American nationality, so he will get away with it, it is not the case, ”he said.

The prime minister noted that the affair had “shocked everyone”, saying everyone was saddened by it and had “a great impact”.

“Noor’s murder is a great tragedy and I want to reassure [the nation] that no one, however powerful, will escape total punishment in this matter. “

Recalling the brief alleged kidnapping of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad, the prime minister said he had followed the case “as if she were my own daughter”.

“The Afghans are our own people, we see them as brothers so we have seen the [incident] in the same way, “he said, grateful to the police in the capital for having followed” everything that was going on “in the case and for having questioned the suspects after having identified them thanks to the images. video surveillance.

Vertical cities

Speaking of urban and civic issues, Prime Minister Imran said that a major problem affecting Pakistani cities was that their master plans had not been drawn up, while those that had been drawn were “destroyed”.

He gave the example of Islamabad, saying its master plan has been repeatedly violated despite being the only planned city in the country. “No one saw where the water would come from and where the waste would go,” he said, adding that was the reason he ordered master plans for the city to be drawn up.

“This means that a city will not grow beyond a certain degree; instead, it will grow,” the prime minister said. “Dubai has gone vertical, just like New York, if they started to develop they would never be able to provide water, electricity and equipment.”

Referring to the Ravi Riverfront urban development project that the government plans to launch, Imran said a new town would be built to save water from Ravi, who he said had turned into “a dirty nullah” .

“Likewise, we had been thinking of Bundal Island in Karachi, but unfortunately the government of Sindh does not let us get there and I do not understand this because all the advantages [of the project] is in Sindh, ”he added.

