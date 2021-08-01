Majority of forest fires in Turkey under control, official says





ISTANBUL (AP) Forest fires raged near Turkish beach destinations of Antalya and Mugla on Sunday as the discovery of more bodies pushed the death toll to eight. Residents and tourists fled the danger in small boats as the coast guard and two navy ships waited at sea in case a larger evacuation was required. Authorities have warned tourists and residents to continue evacuating Turunc, a town in the resort town of Marmaris in Mugla province. Fires enveloped the area, and strong winds made firefighting efforts more difficult. A helicopter attempted to extinguish the flames, inaccessible by land. As residents of villages around Marmaris pleaded for more help on social media, people boarded small boats carrying suitcases. Others waited impatiently to see if the fire would descend to the shore. Turkish news agency DHA said the bodies of a Turkish-German couple were found in their burnt down home in Manavgat, Antalya. Fires were also encroaching on a village near the city and residents were evacuating in trucks. High temperatures and strong winds made matters worse. Antalya recorded 42 degrees Celsius (over 107 degrees Fahrenheit), 5 to 6 degrees C higher than the seasonal averages. Earlier on Sunday, police water cannons, typically used to control riots, helped helicopters and fire trucks in the popular Muglas district of Bodrum fight the fires. Turkish TV showed fires rekindled after being extinguished earlier, with flames and smoke approaching a village. Civilians were trying to protect houses and olive groves, but some houses were already damaged. Videos on social media showed Bodrum tourists rolling down the streets rolling their luggage to escape the nearby flames. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at least 27 people affected by the fires were still receiving treatment in hospitals while hundreds more were released. Forestry and Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli tweeted that 111 forest fires were under control across Turkey. His tweets showed that, since Wednesday, forest fires had ignited in 33 provinces. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited some of the affected areas on Saturday and pledged to help residents rebuild their homes. But social media users criticized him for arriving in Marmaris in a massive convoy which caused more traffic. While Turkish authorities say they are investigating whether the fires may have started as sabotage by banned Kurdish militants, experts are mainly highlighting climate change as well as accidents caused by people. Erdogan said one of the fires was started by children. A heat wave in southern Europe, fueled by warm air from North Africa, has caused forest fires across the Mediterranean, notably on the Italian island of Sicily and in the western part of the Greece, where some residents had to be evacuated by boat to escape the flames. On Sunday afternoon, bathers on an Italian beach south of the Adriatic town of Pescara fled when they spotted towering clouds of smoke and flames from a blaze in a nearby pine forest , reported the Italian news agency LaPresse. Several people were reportedly injured as they attempted to put out the blast flames that had reached their homes. Local officials told state television that a retirement home in Pescara had to be evacuated. Meanwhile, in Van province in eastern Turkey, weekend flooding destroyed at least six homes after a small river overflowed amid heavy rains. The villagers were ordered to leave their homes and climb to higher places. ___ Follow all of AP’s stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

