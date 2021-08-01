The week of July 26 to 31

China has opened new fronts in its regulatory blitz against tech companies this week, this time targeting the edtech and ridesharing sectors.

The country has asked online tutoring companies offering basic school subjects to become nonprofits, a move that could wipe out many of the billions that investors in PE and VC Global Tiger To Temasek and GIC have bet on the much-vaunted sector.

PE-backed investment in China’s education sector hit an all-time high of $ 8.1 billion last year as pandemic-induced lockdowns boosted demand for online education, according to data from Refinitiv. Tencent Holdings supported Yuanfudao and supported by SoftBank Zuoyebang represents the largest share of private capital raised in 2020.

While startups face a shrinkage in their activities, the TAL Education Group, for example, said its operations could take a hit and investors could be forced to seek out exits or seek alternatives such as non-university tutoring.

China is also stepping up scrutiny of its online ridesharing businesses as part of plans to protect workers’ rights and prevent anti-competitive practices.

Meanwhile, food delivery platforms in China will be required to guarantee passengers an income above the minimum wage, insurance and relaxed delivery times, as part of market regulator reforms.

Regulatory measures prompted the SECOND declare that Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges must disclose the risks of Chinese government interference in their activities.

According to investors, the new model appears to put common prosperity, as President Xi Jinping said, ahead of catastrophic growth.

China’s tightening grip on the tech and internet sectors could cast a shadow over the investment landscape in the coming months, a report by DealStreetAsia – DATA ADVANTAGE released this week.

the Greater China Agreement Review: Q2 2021 The report also set the funds raised by Chinese startups from PE-VCs in April-June at nearly $ 17 billion. The report also estimated that there were 176 listings on Chinese and US stock exchanges by China-based startups, raising a cumulative $ 40 billion.

Unlike their Chinese peers, Indian edtech startups continue to make the most of the post-pandemic boom.

Unicorn Byjus continued its wave of acquisitions by purchasing an after-school learning app Toppr and development platform Great learning in a cash and stock transaction, showed the company’s regulatory documents. With that, Byjus acquired six startups, spending more than $ 2.2 billion, in 2021 alone.

Now, a look at the deals, fundraisers, and other stories that made the headlines this week.

Offers news

Based on data extracted from DealStreetAsia-DATA ADVANTAGE platform, our team got wind that the Indonesians Happy fresh, supported by Enter companies, raised approximately $ 65 million in its most recent funding round.

Singapore-based cross-border payments company ends raised over $ 200 million in Series D funding this week, making it Southeast Asia’s first B2B payments unicorn.

Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform Vaud raised $ 25 million in a Series A funding led by Peter Thiels Valar Ventures.

based in vietnam VNLIFE Company raised over $ 250 million in a Series B funding round led by General Atlantic and Dragoneer investment group.

Dream, an online auto marketplace, has closed the first stage of its pre-IPO growth funding round of up to $ 200 million for a valuation of $ 1.2 billion.

Offers in clean and sustainable technologies

Funding for clean and sustainable technologies appears to be accelerating.

Chicago-based alternative protein manufacturer Natures Find plans to open a manufacturing facility in Singapore, its first in Asia within two years, its founder Thomas jonas said DealStreetAsia.

Singaporean GIC announced that it would invest $ 240 million in Green energy from the arctic to support the expansion of renewable energy companies in Asia.

Southeast Asia Clean Energy Facility (SEACEF), a Singapore-based fund managed by Climate capital, raised $ 15 million for its first clean energy fund from Microsoft and several international foundations.

In India, the IFC provided a loan of $ 250 million to HDFC promote affordable financing for green housing. the IFC, and two funds managed by IFC asset management company, also made a $ 126 million equity investment in Federal Bank of India develop and strengthen the ESG portfolio of lenders.

Meanwhile, the company PE TPG raised $ 5.4 billion for its inaugural fund as part of its climate investment strategy, while the Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management closed an initial $ 7 billion for the new Brookfield Global Transition Fund (BGTF), which helps companies reduce their carbon emissions.

Mohalla Tech, the parent company of ShareChat, raised $ 145 million in its Series F funding round led by Temasek, Moore Strategic Ventures (MSV) and Mirae-Naver Asia Growth Fund.

On the trail of fundraising

French alternative investment manager Tikehau Capital is currently in the process of raising capital from outside investors for its first Asia-focused fund, Tikehau Asia Opportunities, senior executive Jean-Baptiste Feat told DealStreetAsia.

Indonesian venture capital firm Capital Kejora is focused on follow-on investments in companies in its portfolio and is looking to raise $ 300 million for a new fund.

Hong Kong asset manager Ares SSG closed its third secured loan fund at over $ 1.6 billion, which is twice as much as its predecessor. DealStreetAsia reported in July last year that Ares was aiming to raise $ 1.5 billion for the third loan fund.

Singapore-based private equity firm Crescent Point Group has filed with the US SEC to raise up to $ 900 million for its latest deep value fund, the Crescent Asia Consumer & Deep Value Fund III, LP.

Global Alternative Asset Manager black stone has raised $ 5.24 billion so far for its second private equity fund in Asia and has started raising a third real estate fund for the region, he said on an earnings call for the second quarter 2021.

Swedish alternative investment company EQT seeks to raise € 2 billion ($ 2.36 billion) for its Asia-Pacific strategy, far more than the $ 800 million previously raised for a mid-market fund in Asia.

Swiss Multifamily Office Ibex Capital Partners plans to create a $ 200 million fund targeting secondary share buybacks in Asia. The fund will initially focus on China and India, although the company has also highlighted Southeast Asia as a region of promising possibilities.

Interviews and analyzes

Malaysia Integrated Digital Media Group iMedia is betting big on the inorganic route and looking to announce at least one more merger or acquisition this year, its CEO and co-founder said Voon Tze Khay. Since its inception early last year, iMedia has already confirmed six acquisitions.

DealStreetAsia also spoke to Pandu Patria Sjahrir, the Commissioner of the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) and Capital of India co-manager, this week. Even as the IDX seeks to tap the growing interest in the tech sector, Pandu said guidelines for the regulation of dual-class stocks are underway. Meanwhile, the market Bukalapak officially began offering shares to the public on the IDX after completing its book-building exercise.

Singapore-based private equity real estate company Q investment partners explores student accommodation and co-living assets in developed Asian markets such as Japan and Singapore, its investment manager Abhinav Swami noted. There are countries in the region that have domestic, but transient populations. Students need housing when they move to another city to study, so these are pockets of credible opportunity that we are looking at, he said.

Global Alternative Asset Manager listed on Nasdaq Hamilton Way betting big on secondary market in Asia as asset class becomes more mainstream, vice president says Juan Delgado-Moreira.

Inflexor Ventures Management partner Venkat Vallabhaneni in an exclusive interaction with DealStreetAsia, explained the reasoning of VCs behind investing in B2B business startups leveraging deep technology capabilities.

Southeast Asian executives are giving up the comforts of lavish corporate jobs to become fund managers as the region’s startup ecosystem offers significant investment opportunities. We have examined this trend in this analytical article.

And finally, the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Vietnam, which had a stellar record of containing the virus in the first wave, is disrupting ridesharing and on-demand delivery services in the country. We looked at the impact on startups, their investors, and their workers in this analytical report.