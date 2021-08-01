David Ellesmere of the Ipswich Council criticizes Boris Johnson





One of the most fundamental duties of any government is to ensure the security of its citizens. By a whole series of measures, the government of Boris Johnson is failing in this duty. In a wide range of crimes, the rates are increasing, especially for serious and violent crimes. Fraud is increasing without control. Reports of anti-social behavior are skyrocketing. In the face of this rising tide of crime, Boris Johnson’s recent response to Crime Week was seriously disappointing.









Ipswich Borough Council Labor leader David Ellesmere

– Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND It was little more than a series of new policy announcements, with a few gadgets and sound clips added. You can also watch: The fact that the general policy requiring offenders to reimburse the community already wears hi-vis vests tells you everything you need to know. The ministers were so embarrassed by the thinness of it all that they did not even dare to consult the police before announcing it. This government cannot tackle crime because it cannot admit that the cuts it has made since 2010 have made crime worse. Our police have suffered huge cuts, which have hampered their ability to fight crime. 21,000 police officers have been sacked since the peak of the last Labor government. The recent increases will still not bring us back to those levels and will do nothing to address the 18,000 reductions in police and 6,800 community support workers. The police are overwhelmed. You never see officers on the beat. Many crimes are not investigated. Residents and businesses are getting such a low response that they stop reporting crimes. You will get a faster response from a message in a bottle than calling line 101. The criminal justice system has been deprived of money. Half of the courts in England and four out of five in Suffolk have been closed. The number of successful prosecutions has dropped. Unfortunately, only 3.3% of reported rapes result in legal action. The increase in penalties is not a deterrent for a crime where 97% of offenders get away with it. Youth services have all but disappeared, leaving no positive activity for young people to keep them out of trouble and the clutches of criminal gangs. If the government is serious about tackling crime, then these are the issues it needs to address. If it requires more money, how about scrapping Boris Johnson’s 250 million luxury yacht to begin with?

