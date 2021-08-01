Donald Trump sells another of his helicopters, report says





Donald Trump would sell another of his multi-million dollar personal helicopter fleet, but don’t worry, there’s one more left, plus the little Boeing 757 business he owns.

There is no listed price for the helicopter, a 1990 Sikorsky S-76B, but similar devices have sold for over $ 1.5 million in recent years.

Sources tell TMZ … the former president recently brought one of his personal helicopters to market, but there is no exact asking price, and potential buyers can simply submit bids, TMZ wrote. , who first reported the news.

The six-seater helicopter has been cleaned of its iconic TRUMP logo on the tail, but its tail number, N76TE, remains from when the helicopter was part of the former president’s fleet.

The interior also looks distinctly Trump-y, with cream-white leather seats, gold trim, and lavish African mahogany accents throughout.

The larger-than-life New York businessman appears to be downsizing since his loss in the 2020 election, after putting another of his helicopters up for sale last November.

Mr Trumps’ helicopters, the same type used by the Queen of England and late basketball star Kobe Bryant, were a key part of his footage as a high-flying New York real estate developer, then political candidate. They have made frequent appearances on her reality show The Apprentice, as well as in the election campaign.

Despite selling some of his helicopters, he still owns a third helicopter, as well as a full custom 757 jumbo jet.

The former president faces numerous prosecutions and criminal investigations, accumulating huge legal fees.

And if he needs the extra cash, apparently personalized airliners are selling well, as very wealthy individuals commute between homes during the pandemic, Forbes reported.

After the election and in particular the events of January 6, many of Mr. Trump’s former banks and business partners severed ties with the former president, who faces hundreds of millions of dollars in personally secured debt maturing In the coming years.

