October Papua Games could become a battleground – Opinion

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is to be briefed by his ministers on how the month-long Euro 2020 triggered an increase in COVID-19 cases on the continent. He can also learn from Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who stubbornly wanted Tokyo to host the Olympics despite public opposition.

Jokowi is very keen to give Papuan athletes a golden opportunity to showcase their athletic talents and skills and, if possible, hand the province its very first National Games Overall Championship (PON) title when the event ends. will take place in Papua in October. There is no doubt that the Papuans have a good chance of knowing their record in the quadrennial games.

The provinces of Papua and West Papua will certainly take the opportunity to promote the real faces of Papuans in the sport. When they excel in the next SOP, they can fulfill their dreams of competing internationally, such as the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games and the Olympics.

There is no doubt that the president sincerely intends to promote and move Papua forward. But is now the right time to bring the PON to Papua, or elsewhere? The 20e PON could be disastrous for Papua not because of security concerns, but because of the deadly COVID-19.

The danger is very imminent. However, few people would pay attention to the PON, in part because they are already concerned about the fight against COVID-19, and because the national games will be less interesting to watch, compared to Euro 2020 and the Olympics. , which are now in progress.

Europe should teach Jokowi a lesson. In general, Europe is more advanced on all fronts than Indonesia. They have an abundant supply of first-class vaccines and most of their population has received at least one vaccine. But Euro 2020 proved that the continent celebrated its triumph over COVID-19 too soon.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has openly blamed the feast of football as the driving force behind the continued rise in coronavirus infections in Europe. According to Catherine Smallwood, WHO’s emergency officer, the sources of the infection were found not only in the stadiums, but in other places as well.

“You have to look at how people get there, do they travel in large, crowded bus convoys? And when they leave the stadiums, do they go to crowded bars and pubs to watch the games? “It’s these small, continuous events that are the spread of the virus,” Smallwood told Reuters in early July.

What happened in Europe after Euro 2020 may happen to Papua, where health facilities are substandard in Java and the vaccination rate is very low. New clusters would be created and the virus would spread not only in the province, but also across the country given that athletes from all provinces will participate in the PON.

The president can also see what is going on with the very advanced and self-disciplined society in Japan right now. People have expressed their anger at PM Suga because the cases of infection have risen sharply in Tokyo and other prefectures.

Why was Suga so persistent? A great success at the Olympic Games will pave the way for his victory in the legislative elections in October. Its stake is very clear. But it looks like the Olympics won’t give him a big advantage in attracting voters.

Like the old Indonesian saying Keep moving, never give up (Go forward without fear), President Jokowi decided that on the 20the PON is expected to go ahead as planned in October. He made his decision of course after receiving information and advice from various parties, possibly including the State Intelligence Agency (BIN). Jokowi seemed confident that government at all levels was fully prepared to protect athletes and everyone involved in the games from the virus.

The president might not have the power to delay the sporting event, having postponed it last year also due to the coronavirus.

From a central government perspective, PON in Papua is very timely as it was only recently that the House of Representatives passed a new Papua Special Self-Government Act, which will provide more funding to the provinces of Papua and of West Papua for the next 20 years.

All athletes, officials, support staff and people living near sports venues should be vaccinated before October. The government will also provide many test kits and healthcare workers.

The president himself will officially open the event at the stadium, which is named after the current Papuan Governor Lukas Enembe. The next National Paralympic Games will take place from November 2 to 15, and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin is expected to kick off the event.

Jayapura City, Jayapura Regency, Mimika Regency and Merauke will co-host the games, which will feature 37 sports and no less than 6,400 athletes, 3,500 officials and 9,000 support staff. The Paralympic Games will take place in the city of Jayapura and the regency of Jayapura, with 1,935 athletes.

While even European countries and Japan are unable to stop the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s hard to imagine Indonesia could fare any better.

The government said everything was fine in terms of health and safety preparations. But please don’t be overconfident. The threat posed by the virus is very real, which is why local government leaders have called for the event to be postponed.

The 20e PON could end up like a battleground, as COVID-19 does not know a “ceasefire” to honor the national games.

father President, the decision is yours. But the lives of thousands of people are in your hands. Don’t minimize the catastrophic impacts of PON in Papua.

Can we postpone the PON until we are able to bring the pandemic under control?

