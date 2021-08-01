Bihar CM Nitish Kumar – The New Indian Express





By PTI PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar confirmed on Sunday that he would seek a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue of a caste-based census. Kumar, who is the de facto leader of the JD (U), however asserted that the divergent positions taken by his party and the BJP, which heads the Union government, on the issue will not affect the coalition. “There will be no impact (on the coalition). Bihar’s bicameral legislature has twice passed resolutions in favor of a caste-based census. All parties have voted twice,” said Kumar to reporters on his return from New Delhi. . The leaders of the Grand Alliance, five opposition parties, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, had recently met with the CM on the matter. The Chief Minister said: “Tomorrow I will take the time to write to the Prime Minister and request a meeting. A list of those who could accompany me will also be attached. Notably, the Center had recently informed parliament that it was considering holding a census only for scheduled castes and tribes, sparking a vehement demand in Bihar that the same should include the CBOs that dominate state policy. The chief minister also sought to shed light on a comment made by senior JD (U) leader Upendra Kushwaha earlier today that “Nitish Kumar is an element of the prime minister”. “I have no interest in flippant remarks,” Kumar said, although he also refuted speculations that Kushwaha, who is the chairman of the party’s parliamentary council, was upset that Lok’s MP Sabha Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan becomes National President. Lalan was elected to the top post at the JD (U) national executive meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. He replaced RCP Singh who resigned in view of his induction into the Union cabinet. “There is no disaffection among party leaders on the issue. Yesterday all the top leaders including Kushwaha gave speeches welcoming this decision. Lalan is one of our most senior leaders,” said Kumar. Notably, Lalan became the first upper caste leader to hold the top post in the party that resulted from Mandal’s churn. Kushwaha, a former but rebellious associate of Kumar, returned to JD (U) a few months ago and merged his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party. He was elevated to the party’s key post in a move that appeared to target Bihar’s chief minister’s attempts to consolidate his Kurmi-Kushwaha base following JD (U) ‘s poor performance in Assembly polls l ‘last year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2021/aug/01/will-seek-appointment-with-pm-modi-on-caste-census-issue-bihar-cm-nitish-kumar-2338751.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos