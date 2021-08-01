Donald Trump and Obama Offer $ 5 Million to ‘Cure’ America Through Joint Podcast Interview | World | New





Valuetainment founder Patrick Bet-David has raised more than $ 5 million in an attempt to bring in former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, who have been fierce opponents over the years. Mr Bet-David explained that much of America was divided and believed that if he could bring the two politicians together in one room and speak honestly, it could bring the United States closer together. The podcast boss was then asked on Fox News about how the podcast would practically perform during the proposed three-hour session.

Appearing on Fox News, Mr. Bet-David explained his reasoning behind the episode as he hoped it would help bring Americans together.

Calling it a “united states,” the podcast will see the opinions of Mr. Trump and Mr. Obama sit together and talk about their difference.

He explained that during his history of running a business he had found it extremely helpful to bring two despised people together in the same room and to recall his own personal experiences of his parents who divorced but recovered. together.

He said: “[Trump and Obama] are people who can’t stand each other, they are disagreeing people, the longer we wait to put them in a room together, the problem gets bigger and bigger.

“I think it’s a good time to bring together two of the most influential people in the world.”

Mr Bet-David was then asked how the podcast would actually play out, with the entrepreneur explaining that the two men would receive half of the $ 2.5 million each.

The interview should last three hours which will then be divided into three segments of one hour each.

Mr Bet-David said he would ask questions for the first hour, followed by a question-and-answer session, and then a free conversation between Mr Trump and Mr Obama.

He added that many voters and political experts were fed up with the official rules of debate typically held in U.S. elections, which limit politicians’ responses to around two minutes.

He explained that this system would allow Mr. Trump and Mr. Obama to give longer and more detailed answers and hoped that the program would run more smoothly.

Mr. Obama has been a staunch critic of Mr. Trump, accusing the Republican of “destroying” American democracy and has “no interest” in fixing America’s problems.

Trump also declared during his presidential campaign that Mr. Obama was the “founder of the Islamic State” and has repeatedly doubted whether he was actually born in the United States.

Mr Trump claims he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden due to electoral fraud and suggests that mail-in and other votes were not recorded in his favor.

Arizona, a state where Mr. Trump has been the subject of fraud, found only 182 cases of fraud out of three million votes cast.

Mr. Biden won the state with 10,400 votes more than his enemy.

