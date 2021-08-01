Politics
China, a paradoxical cultural empire
The film Based on gender She tells how Ruth Bader Ginsburg won the case that led to her being named a United States Supreme Court judge years later. In this correct biopic Nothing attracts more attention than the logo, in the titles of the final credits, of Alibaba Pictures, China’s large e-commerce company. The Amazon of an autocracy without freedom of expression has co-produced and internationally disseminated this plea for equality and democracy.
The paradox eloquently sums up the schizophrenia experienced by the cultural expansion of the new empire. The official policy attempts to strengthen and update the indigenous culture and principles of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), by combining traditional values with the latest generation technologies, ensuring access to hundreds of millions of its citizens to both to libraries, bookstores and museums as well as the 5G connection. But the absolute support for technological development has led to the existence of large platforms which, to compete with Amazon or Facebook, produce content indistinguishable from North American content.
During Xi Jinping’s eight years of presidency, as the country decided to claim with all its consequences the meaning of its name (Central Nation), powerful plans to sweet power both physical and digital. The problem is that nationalism and authoritarianism clash head-on with globalization: China’s major tech companies such as Baidu, Tencent or Alibaba itself have their headquarters and interests abroad. This produces a great contradiction: towards the interior of the country, the official project of culture is developing according to principles consistent with those of Confucianism and those of the CCP (such as the search for the common good); while outside its borders its major brands disseminate the values of platform capitalism, such as virality and profit.
To be the great industrial power of the world, China sees the need to train its new intellectual elite. Investing in educational development and in research it is superlative. I’m not just talking about elementary schools, supercomputers, robotics research programs, macrolaboratories or university centers. At the same time as it multiplied its mechanisms of control and repression, the CCP fostered a favorable climate for curiosity and education in many cities in the country.
Due to the pandemic, around 1,500 bookstores in China have closed, but by early 2021 they had open about 4000. State policy supports them, as it does with regional plans to erect megalomaniac libraries, borgeanas. It is possible that no other country has inaugurated so many book spaces so far this century. Nor museums as gigantic as the Shanghai Astronomer, which has just opened to the public its nearly 40,000 square meters dedicated to the universe. Every two days, a museum opens in China free access.
In China’s big dream, Claudio F. González called technosocialism the plan that President Xi Jinping imposed on the party and the country. It is not a question of assuming world leadership, but of becoming the most powerful and influential economy, based on intervention in two parallel spaces: an internal market and an international market with mechanisms for the creation of different value. But the value is not only economic: it is also cultural. Thus, China generates not only two economies, but also two simultaneous cultures. The government controls what is physically on its territory and is expressed in its language. But he has difficulty communicating outside his borders in code and in English.
The existence of two versions of the same social network, ByteDance for China and TikTok for the rest of the world, illustrates the dimension of this other project, parallel to the official one. A year ago, TikTok announced the signing of Kevin Mayer, who had led Disney +, as CEO. The move made it clear that China’s large social network sees itself as a content platform capable of competing with any North American media conglomerate. But he can’t do it without Beijing’s approval. Now after warnings of the CCP, the company decided to suspend its plans to go public on Wall Street.
During this decade, the relevance of the nascent empire will be greater and greater, but its cultural influence will be weighed down by this tension between two symbolic systems that are difficult to reconcile: the one that dictates its political leadership and the one that creates its economic elite. Despite the government, the global brands of Chinese culture are Alibaba and TikTok, not the Confucius Institute (the equivalent of the Instituto Cervantes or the Goethe Institut).
Western democratic countries should benefit from this bipolarity. Continue to promote freedom of expression, its creative class and its cultural industries so that its agents explore those regions of knowledge and art that are closed to those who suffer from censorship. Unsurprisingly, one of the great narrative and artistic phenomena of recent years, television series, has been characterized by dissection since Thread up to Bail O Gomorrah the darkest dimension of our democracies. It will be even more important to defend this imaginary of critical freedom when China begins to seriously influence vast regions of the planet.
But don’t underestimate the country that may soon have the best universities in the world. We must study China as we have studied the United States for decades: as an important, innovative and forward-thinking culture. If they decided lead the race for the internet of things and artificial intelligence is because there is no doubt that in these areas we are risking the future. And if they build great museums and libraries, it is because they think that information and digital art have more influence and meaning if they are based on physical architectures of knowledge than if they are they only do it in the cloud.
Today’s cultural criticism must read, scan, interpret China. Your government is brutally perfecting its dystopa. And he is convinced that the 21st century will be theirs. According to Xi Jinping, in 2035 to be a technologically self-sufficient power and the most innovative in the world. And, according to The Wandering Earth The first Chinese science fiction blockbuster, adapting a novel by Liu Cixin, in 2061, the planet will be saved from total destruction by the scientists and soldiers of this country. We can see it, by the way, on Netflix.
Jorge Carrin (@ jorgecarrion21) is a writer and director of the Master in Creative Writing at UPF-BSM. His latest published books are Against Amazon Yes Lo viral. He is the author of the pdcast Solaris, sound tests.
