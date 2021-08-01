China, a paradoxical cultural empire

During this decade, the relevance of the nascent empire will be greater and greater, but its cultural influence will be weighed down by this tension between two symbolic systems that are difficult to reconcile: the one that dictates its political leadership and the one that creates its economic elite. Despite the government, the global brands of Chinese culture are Alibaba and TikTok, not the Confucius Institute (the equivalent of the Instituto Cervantes or the Goethe Institut).

Western democratic countries should benefit from this bipolarity. Continue to promote freedom of expression, its creative class and its cultural industries so that its agents explore those regions of knowledge and art that are closed to those who suffer from censorship. Unsurprisingly, one of the great narrative and artistic phenomena of recent years, television series, has been characterized by dissection since Thread up to Bail O Gomorrah the darkest dimension of our democracies. It will be even more important to defend this imaginary of critical freedom when China begins to seriously influence vast regions of the planet.

But don’t underestimate the country that may soon have the best universities in the world. We must study China as we have studied the United States for decades: as an important, innovative and forward-thinking culture. If they decided lead the race for the internet of things and artificial intelligence is because there is no doubt that in these areas we are risking the future. And if they build great museums and libraries, it is because they think that information and digital art have more influence and meaning if they are based on physical architectures of knowledge than if they are they only do it in the cloud.

Today’s cultural criticism must read, scan, interpret China. Your government is brutally perfecting its dystopa. And he is convinced that the 21st century will be theirs. According to Xi Jinping, in 2035 to be a technologically self-sufficient power and the most innovative in the world. And, according to The Wandering Earth The first Chinese science fiction blockbuster, adapting a novel by Liu Cixin, in 2061, the planet will be saved from total destruction by the scientists and soldiers of this country. We can see it, by the way, on Netflix.

Jorge Carrin (@ jorgecarrion21) is a writer and director of the Master in Creative Writing at UPF-BSM. His latest published books are Against Amazon Yes Lo viral. He is the author of the pdcast Solaris, sound tests.