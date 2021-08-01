Pennsylvania GOP lawmaker blows up 2020 audit effort pushed by Trump allies





Pennsylvania State Senator Dan Laughlin criticized a 2020 GOP election audit in an op-ed. “Donald Trump lost Pennsylvania because Donald Trump received fewer votes,” he wrote. Biden defeated Trump in Pennsylvania by 1%, or about 80,000 votes out of 6.9 million votes cast. Loading Something is loading.

A GOP lawmaker in Pennsylvania criticizes his party’s efforts to push for a “forensic” audit of the 2020 statewide election results that saw President Joe Biden defeat former President Donald Trump.

In an editorial in the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review published Thursday, State Senator Dan Laughlin of Erie County spoke out against an investigation of the election results, noting that such an investigation would be conducted “in the absence credible evidence of fraud “and would” only further paranoid atmospheres, poisoning both parties. “

“The current attempt to discredit the 2020 election results collides with an indisputable truth,” Laughlin wrote. “While Donald Trump narrowly lost Pennsylvania, the same ballots ensured Republican control of the Senate and State House, sent several outgoing Democrats to pack their bags, in a context of participation record and an expanded voting franchise. “

He added: “Donald Trump lost Pennsylvania because Donald Trump received fewer votes.”

Laughlin berated the efforts of Conservative State Senator Doug Mastriano, who was the main force behind a potential audit in Keystone state that has Trump’s blessing.

Read more: Where are Trump’s White House staff now? We’ve created a searchable database of over 327 top employees to show where they all ended up

Mastriano met Trump earlier this summer at Trump Tower in Manhattan and traveled to Arizona to meet with GOP lawmakers and visit the audit site. The senator sought to inspect voting material through a “forensic” audit, modeling the investigation after the GOP’s investigation in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous jurisdiction. .

In the editorial, Laughlin berated the Arizona audit, saying the process “has undermined public confidence.”

“An outside supplier with a preconceived position has been asked to ‘audit’ the ballots and the equipment,” he wrote. “The only credible result has been a shaken public confidence in democracy and a cost of millions of dollars to taxpayers who now have to replace voting machines that were decertified because a third party had tinkered with them.”

Trump, who pushed electoral conspiracy theories debunked long before the 2020 election, said in June that GOP leaders who were not aligned behind him were “stupid, corrupt or naïve” and “will win and lose. large number “.

Mastriano opened an investigation last month asking for access to voting machines in Philadelphia, Tioga and York counties. While Philadelphia is one of the most Democratic jurisdictions in the entire county, consistently offering massive margins for party candidates statewide, Tioga and York are dominated by Republicans.

To date, none of the counties have complied, despite Mastriano’s threat of a subpoena if officials fail to hand over the machines by July 31.

Pennsylvania has already completed a narrow “risk mitigation audit” of the 2020 election, with counties checking a selection of votes; there was no evidence of the kind of widespread fraud alleged by Trump.

Biden defeated Trump in Keystone State by just over 1% of the vote, or roughly 80,000 of the 6.9 million votes cast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/pennsylvania-republican-election-audit-trump-biden-voting-machines-2021-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos