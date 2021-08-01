Politics
Evacuations underway as alarming forest fire outbreak sweeps across Europe
Authorities evacuated dozens of villages in tourist areas in southern Turkey on Sunday as forest fires that left six dead raged for the fifth day, while Greece, Italy and Spain also raged been affected by fires.
Fueled by soaring temperatures, strong winds and climate change – which experts say are increasing both the frequency and intensity of these fires – this year’s fire season has been significantly more destructive than average former, I date shows.
According to the latest figures,Turkey has been affected by 133 wildfires in 2021 so far, up from an average of 43 at this point in the year between 2008 and 2020.
Almost 95,000 hectares (235,000 acres) have been burned so far this year, compared to an average of 13,516 at this point in the year between 2008 and 2020.
The death toll rose to six on Saturday after the deaths of two forestry workers, the country’s health minister said.
Evacuations were underway in Bodrum and Antalya, local media reported.
International aid
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the city of Manavgat on Saturday, where several deaths and injuries were reported.
After being criticized for his handling of the disaster, Erdogan said the number of planes fighting the fires had increased from six to 13, including planes from Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.
Thousands of Turkish personnel as well as dozens of helicopters and drones were helping the firefighting efforts, he said.
Greece
Firefighters were also fighting fires in Greece, after a major fire broke out early Saturday near Patras in the west.
Five villages were evacuated and eight people hospitalized with burns and respiratory problems in the region which remains on alert.
Twenty houses were set on fire, according to a provisional figure from the firefighters.
The mayor of the neighboring village of Aigialeias, Dimitris Kalogeropoulos, called it a “huge disaster”.
About thirty houses, barns and stables were burned down in the villages of Ziria, Kamares, Achaïas and Labiri.
The resort town of Loggos was also evacuated, with nearly 100 residents and tourists sent to the nearby town of Aigio.
According to EU data, 13,500 hectares have been burned in Greece, compared to an average of 7,500 at this point in 2008-2020.
Italy
Firefighters ItalySicily battled dozens of fires fueled by high temperatures on Saturday, prompting the region’s governor to seek help from Rome.
Some 150 people trapped in two seaside areas in the city of Catania were evacuated by sea on Friday evening, where they were recovered by rubber dinghies and transferred to coastguard boats.
More than 800 outbreaks were recorded this weekend, mainly in the south, Italian firefighters said.
Spain
In Spain, dozens of firefighters supported by water-throwing planes were battling a forest fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon near the San Juan reservoir, about 70 kilometers east of Madrid.
Firefighters said on Sunday they had managed to stabilize the blaze overnight, but local authorities urged people to stay away from the reservoir, a popular swimming spot for residents of the Spanish capital.
Finland
Finland continues to fight its worst forest fire in half a century with some 300 hectares devastated in five days in a north-western valley during an unusually hot summer.
The fire broke out on Monday about 25 kilometers south of the small port town of Kalajoki in the Gulf of Bothnia.
There were no casualties as far as the region, about 500 kilometers north of the capital Helsinki, is sparsely populated.
“It is still burning, but it has not grown, it is limited to 300 hectares (nearly 750 acres),” Jarmo Haapanen, responsible for firefighting operations near Kalajoki, told AFP.
He said it would take “at least a week, maybe two or three weeks” for it to be completely shut down.
Some 250 people, including army soldiers and four helicopters, were mobilized to put out the flames.
