AIMIM chief Owaisi holds central government responsible for disruptions in monsoon session of parliament

As Parliament’s monsoon session saw repeated adjournments, AIMIM Chairman Asaduddin Owaisi blamed Narendra Modi’s government for the current standoff on Sunday, alleging he was fully responsible for Parliament’s failure to function. .

Opposition parties are demanding a discussion on the Pegasus issue and want to raise issues including the deaths of people during the second wave of COVID-19, the farmers’ protest that has been going on for several months, but the government is failing to is not ready to listen and answer, the deputy from Hyderabad told reporters here.

“It is the government’s responsibility to run Parliament. Let there be a debate about Pegasus. Why is the government afraid? What is it trying to hide,” he said. he declares.



“The opposition wants Parliament to work, but you (the government) don’t want it to work. You want to pass the bills amid the din. Is this democracy?” asked the head of All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).

“Isn’t it the government’s responsibility to run Parliament. The opposition will speak in Parliament. You listen … accept it or not. We do not have the opportunity to speak … If the Parliament does not work, then it is the Modi government which is entirely responsible for it “, he affirmed.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have not dealt with important matters except for the passage of some bills, as opposition parties continue to protest against Pegasus and farmers’ problems from the start of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 19.

The session is scheduled to end on August 13.

Regarding the triple talaq law, Owaisi criticized the Modi government, calling it “unconstitutional”.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi enacted the law on August 1, 2019 that made the practice of instant triple talaq a criminal offense.

On “Muslim Women’s Rights Day” which is observed across the country on August 1 to celebrate the promulgation of the Social Evil Law, Owaisi said, “This so-called day is (righteous)” Dokha aur Fareb “. We want to ask how many Muslim women have you done justice to.”

He called the legislation “unconstitutional” and was therefore challenged in the Supreme Court.

“It is (the law) against equality. It was done to demonize Muslims.”

Owaisi asked the Modi government if it would only observe “Muslim Women’s Rights Day” and not for other communities.

“Are you trying to say that our Hindu sisters, our Dalit sisters and our OBC sisters have been empowered,” he still sought to know.

According to Owaisi, Muslim women are being exploited because of this law and they will face more problems.

Only cases will be recorded and that will not guarantee justice, he said.

He further claimed that Muslims and Muslim women rejected him.

He said the Modi government should instead pass a law against men who abandon their wives, adding “Let a law be made on desertion against men who marry and later abandon their wives. You will not make it happen. . There is a need. ”