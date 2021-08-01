The Xi Jinping effect: the number of Chinese asylum seekers is skyrocketing

Atlantico: Between 2012 and 2020, the annual number of asylum seekers from China increased from 15,362 to 107,864, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). What is the profile of these asylum seekers?

Emmanuel Véron: It is indeed a reality. For about a decade, the number of asylum seekers has really increased, more precisely in an increased way since 2017-2018. The profile of applicants is much the same as it was a decade or two ago. The difference is fundamentally in the number of requests. Most are young populations between 20 and 40 years old, even a generation above, the vast majority of them being distributed among people from Hong Kong, national minorities, specifically Uyghurs. The last part that makes up its applicants are Han Chinese, wishing to leave the territory for political, environmental or social reasons. However, it should be noted that compared to the demographic volume of China, the total number of requests remains a rather low figure, which is explained, among other things, by the internal control of Chinese territory and the confinement of the population in a repressive system. and policeman. Also, there are demands among the Christian populations in many territories and provinces of People’s Republic of China.

Requests, whether they come from Uyghur populations or from Hong Kong or other fringes of Chinese sociology, have increased significantly since 2014 and are concentrated for the vast majority on a few Western countries with in mind: United States, Canada, Australia and United Kingdom. In 2020, it is approximately 70% of requests concern North America as a migratory choice. The United Kingdom registers tens of thousands of requests and welcomes Hong Kongers.

This explosion of departures seems to coincide with the coming to power of Xi Jinping. Is it related or are there other reasons for them to leave?



This increase, which contrasts with the decade preceding the coming to power of Xi Jinping, in particular in terms of the volume of requests, is linked to the deterioration in the living conditions of part of the population in People’s China and Hong Kong. The worsened situation of the Uyghur populations (or other Turkish-speaking populations) throughout Chinese territory, the pressure from Beijing to Hong Kong and questions related to living conditions and freedoms in general in China explain this increase. Thus, the grounds for request have intensified both geographically and over time, concentrated around the subjects of human rights, intimidation and repression against minority populations and in Hong Kong and their families, whether or not they remained in China…

Since Xi Jinping came to power, around 615,000 asylum requests have come from the People’s Republic of China. This data comes from UNHCR and the regime in Beijing continues to keep an eye on these sensitive issues at the UN.

Another reason would be economic, like the very massive capital flight over the past 10 years, which has resulted in often crazy investments … this refers to the uncertainty of the stability of the regime and its economy. This segment of the population does not intersect with those described above linked to the reasons for violence, threats, freedoms, etc.

Is this phenomenon a cause for concern in the eyes of the central government?

It is indeed an important subject and of concern for the regime both on its own territory and internationally. On the one hand, the number of requests has increased sharply for a little less than 10 years, on the other hand, the processes worry Beijing. The modus operandi is fairly regularly the same to thwart the controls of the Chinese authorities. First, the Chinese wishing to flee, apply for a tourist or business visa and then apply for asylum.

The subject has largely become geopolitical. Migration requests concern almost essentially the West. For Beijing, it is a question of image, but also in the paranoid DNA map of the regime, a strong concern. Chinese nationals fleeing China could reveal state secrets or simply testify about what is happening in China and describe political, social, economic life etc. Also, the subject comes to establish a little more the degradation of the relations between a part of the West and China. Whether the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia or even Taiwan welcome Uighur or Hong Kong nationals or pro-democracy individuals annoy the Beijing regime. The question of threats and pressures on families who have remained in China is crucial, especially since the means of surveillance and repression have not weakened in recent years. Beijing employs and sends more and more police officers to Europe via consular representations in order to control and, if necessary, identify Chinese nationals. The case of Uighurs is quite archetypal. Several countries of the world are concerned from Africa to Asia via Europe.