Switch from bananas to plantain flour

It is a trend that has caught the attention of even prime ministers. During his recent Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained how housewives in Karnataka prepare different dishes with banana flour, replacing wheat and maida. Plantain flour made from green bananas is not new to the region, having been used as a baby food and as a nutritional supplement for the elderly. What is new, however, is how housewives are now using flour in innovative ways, making chapatis, gulab jamun, noodles, and barfi, among others. Jackfruit activist Shree Padre is partly responsible for the region’s preference for bananas over plantain flour. It all started when Padre posted a few lines about Jayambika, a housewife from Thrissur, in a WhatsApp farmers group. When she saw that demand for bananas was low, Jayambika bought several bunches, powdered them and sold them. Jeesy George from Alleppy Krishi Vijnan Kendra guided her through the preparation of the powder. Inspired by this article, Nayana Anand, a housewife from Tumakuru in Karnataka, also sprinkled the plantain that was growing in her garden and tried different dishes with it. Padre posted the Nayanas experience and it went viral. Many began to experiment with it and create new dishes. According to Padre, more than a hundred households have taken to making banana flour in the past month, which shows the immense potential it has. He said the preparation of banana flour is particularly relevant in belts where farmers face a glut of production or where quality issues prevent sales. It only takes three days to convert green bananas into flour and so a perishable commodity can be converted into a product with longer use. Easy to prepare Two spoons of salt should be added to a diluted rice starch solution. The green banana, after peeling, should be soaked in this solution for 10 minutes, after which it can be sliced ​​and dried in the sun. An ordinary home grinder-mixer was used by farmers to powder it to prepare flour. According to Padre, plantain flour could be a viable microenterprise for farmers, and cited the example of Ajjappa Kulagod, a farmer from Belagavi district, who has started producing and marketing it locally. He says the more ambitious could set up micro flour mills that could help both the farmer and the entrepreneur and provide local jobs. All that such a unit requires as an investment is a slicer, dryer and sprayer. It certainly sounds like an idea to flourish.

