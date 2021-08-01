Erick Thohir apologizes for limited conversion of state-owned medical oxygen





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohirrecognizes the current conversion of industrial oxygen tooxygen medical services provided by public enterprises (BUMN) is not sufficient to meet the needs of the community. He clarified that the conversion capacity achieved by PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk and PT Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang (Persero) or Pusri had only reached 3 tonnes per day. During this time, ideally, what is required is 200 tonnes per day. “Because the oxygen problem is increasing, we are trying to convert it from industrial to medical. But with all the limitations, today I apologize that Krakatau Steel and Pusri weigh only 3 tons per day” , he explained to CNN Indonesia TV’s Insight. with the Desi Anwar program, Sunday (1/8). . Previously, Erick continues, 100% of the medical oxygen supply came from the private sector. However, due to the high demand due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, state-owned companies have been tasked with converting oxygen for medical needs. Although supply is still far from demand, he said his party is still trying to increase oxygen conversion. He said that on August 15, PT Petrokimia Gresik (Persero) is expected to deliver up to 21.5 tonnes per day. “But it is also still far (from the need). So how do we work together to make sure that we serve the people and that we ask the people to be disciplined,” he added. For the past few weeks, people have struggled to get oxygen due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also called on state-owned companies to help meet medical oxygen needs. According to Jokowi, if maximized, domestic needs should be met. “From inside the country, in fact, if we move everything, that’s enough. I think, please, also look at this related to the BUMN industry. I think that can help,” he said. Jokowi said during the presentation of an introduction to the limited emergency PPKM meeting. Evaluation, broadcast on YouTube by the Presidential Secretariat, Saturday (17/7). Jokowi said medical oxygen supplies could be pulled from Krakatau Steel or Petrokimia. He admitted to having examined the PT Aneka Industri plant regarding the availability of oxygen for medical purposes. The former mayor of Solo said he had received numerous reports that many factories could increase oxygen production capacity. For this, Jokowi asked his staff to find a solution for the production. “There is also a factory which disabled who can beon-but it needs funding. Please also find a solution because all we need to prepare if there is really a spike and the oxygen requirement can be met, “he said. [Gambas:Video CNN] (wel / sfr)





