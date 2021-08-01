Matt Gaetz stops by Café Largo for the Florida Man Freedom Tour





Representative Matt Gaetz took center stage in front of a semicircle of inflated Trump-themed vinyl-wrapped trucks.

As the Florida Republican congressman and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump began to speak outside the Largos Conservative Grounds cafe, he clung firmly to the signals of the former president, whose image was glued behind him.

Mask warrants are stupid, Gaetz began. Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, he added to cheers.

During a Florida Man Freedom Tour stop, the 38-year-old representative contradicted advice from leading medical experts on coronaviruses and echoed refuted allegations of voter fraud.

The crowd of around 200 seemed to agree with each of his words and relished the chance to be with the same spirits.

Sarasotas Heather Huddleston had Trump painted on her nails. St. Petersburg resident and pro-Trump rapper Forgiato Blow named Kurt Jantz showed off a tattoo on his thigh depicting the former president with tattoos on his face. Chiefland’s Duane Schwingel was riding a handleless Segway dressed as Uncle Sam, with tufts of white hair on his face.

People are hungry for the truth, whatever the truth is, said Jan Scott of North Redington Beachs.

During his 32-minute speech, the congressman criticized the big pharmaceutical companies for over-charging the drugs and said military leaders were discouraging the service by forcing Tory soldiers to leave. He then alleged that President Joe Biden wanted to disarm gun owners and condemned Bidens’ border control policy, as well as plans by the United States Capitol Police to establish a field office in Tampa. .

Gaetz also called Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a whiny jerk and said without evidence Democrats were using the coronavirus to create socialism in America.

At the start of the speech, two protesters who appeared to oppose Gaetz held up yellow banners that read lies and were quickly moved to the road by security. A woman shouted through a megaphone for protesters who appeared to be the only participants in the rally, other than local media, to wear masks to remove their face coverings.

Gaetz has also targeted coronavirus vaccines. Although the shots have been scientifically proven to significantly limit the spread of the coronavirus and reduce the worst symptoms of COVID-19, Gaetz called them vaccines and argued that the military should not impose vaccination.

Some participants took the criticism of vaccination a step further.

We know COVID is a lie, said Largo resident Virginia Frizzle, who added that she was not a vaxxer.

When he asked the crowd how many of them had been banned on Big Tech social media platforms, a wave of hands arose.

Gaetz was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2010 and has represented the 1st Congressional District of Florida in the United States House of Representatives since 2017. He has worked closely with Governor Ron DeSantis during of his tenure as governor.

He kicked off the Florida Man Freedom Tour on Saturday with an earlier stop in Melbourne. The congressman joined Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on a nationwide America First tour throughout the summer, which included a first stop at The Villages. Three California sites canceled a Gaetz and Greene stop earlier this month. Greene was not present at the Largo rally.

After speaking, Gaetz took selfies with supporters. Huddleston, a former nurse, approached Ginger Luckey, Gaetz’s fiancée, carrying gifts. She gave Luckey a shirt that read, Fight Medical Tyranny, Say No 2 Big Pharma. Luckey put it on right away.

Gaetz recently faced controversy due to a federal investigation into allegations of sexual irregularities and alleged corruption.

The US Department of Justice is investigating whether Gaetz paid for sex and had sex with a 17-year-old girl, The New York Times reported in April. The federal investigation widened to determine whether Gaetz accepted gifts in exchange for political favors related to the medical marijuana policy while serving in the Florida legislature, the Associated reported Press in May.

Gaetz’s ally, Joel Greenberg, a key figure in the investigation, struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors in May. He has been charged with child sex trafficking, identity theft, criminal harassment, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official.

Greenberg initially faced 33 federal charges, but prosecutors have dropped the remaining 27 charges against him in a deal that requires continued cooperation with an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Gaetz vehemently denied the allegations against him and instead said he was the victim of a $ 25 million extortion scheme.

The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into Gaetz in April, citing reports of sexual and other misconduct, including the alleged sharing of inappropriate photos on House floors.

Many supporters in attendance on Saturday said they didn’t think Gaetz had done anything wrong or were unaware of the federal investigation.

As he waved a Trump flag next to State Road 688, Madeira Beach resident Kevin Southern said he had no idea.

Anyone can be charged with anything, Southern said.

They are trying to trick him, said Huddleston, who added that she had not heard much about the allegations as she was banned on social media platforms.

At Dharma Kava Lounge, a storefront at the bottom of Conservative Grounds, investigating Gaetz was at the heart of owner Andrew Apteds’ mind.

The sex allegations and everything are just disgusting, said Apted, who briefly ran in a Democratic primary for a seat in the Florida House of Representatives last year before stepping down. I don’t know how people like him get re-elected.

The rally blocked parking at its lounges and disrupted business, he said.

Especially with this wave of COVID they were facing, they are just flocking in the hundreds without masks, and we know most of them are probably not vaccinated, Apted said.

Gaetz sat behind a replica of the Resolute desk in the model Conservative Grounds Oval Office after meeting with supporters. The shop isn’t a Starbucks: guns hang on the walls, alongside Trump-themed artwork and framed photos of former President Ronald Reagan and Governor DeSantis.

Conservative Grounds owner Cliff Gephart, who doesn’t drink coffee, said he got the idea for the store after reading that a Starbucks barista asked a group of police to leave. Donald Trump Jr. visited the cafe, and Governor Ron DeSantis recently passed for a bit of Java as well.

Were trying to get a voice for the other side, said Gephart, who helped organize a large pro-Trump boat parade in Clearwater last August.

