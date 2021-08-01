



Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias this week addressed Turkey’s recent actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, telling the country that “the days of the Ottoman Empire are over.” Greek Foreign Minister spoke out against Turkey’s actions in Cyprus, including Turkish plans to reopen a seaside resort on the part of the island they illegally occupied after invading it in the 1970s . “Turkey must finally understand that it can no longer behave as if we are in the 18th or 19th century,” said Dendias, according to in the Greek newspaper I Kathimerini. “The days of the Ottoman Empire are over. Respect for international law and the law of the sea are the guiding principles of relations between states,” said the minister. “To do this would be in the interest of Turkish society, a large part of which, I believe, already shares these views.” Last week, the UN Security Council went so far as to condemn Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his Cypriot stance, saying: “The Security Council calls for the immediate rescinding of this course of action and ‘cancellation of all measures taken on Varosha since October 2020. “ Greek government warns EU Turkey uses migrants as foreign policy tool https://t.co/Jo2nXRY0dg – Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 1, 2021 “The Security Council stresses the importance of full respect and implementation of its resolutions, including the transfer of Varosha to the UN administration,” the statement added. President Erdogan has also been in favor of a two-state solution for Cyprus, which was recently rejected by the United States which supports a “Cypriot-led process” according to Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State for Business policies. Tensions remained heightened between Greece and Turkey for more than a year, with Turkey opening the country’s doors to thousands of migrants last year in February before closing the border due to the coronavirus outbreak. Wuhan. Greece has also opposed exploration for Turkish resources in the eastern Mediterranean in waters which Greece says are part of its own exclusive economic zone (EEZ), tensions that have put the Greek navy on high alert. last summer. Last Byzantine Greeks threatened with extinction in Islamist-led Turkey https://t.co/znRQUIvWo8 – Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 27, 2020 @TomlinsonCJ Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter ator send an email to atctomlinson (at) breitbart.com

