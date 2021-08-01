Australia’s COVID-19 flip-flop is a warning to everyone

William Pesek is an award-winning Tokyo-based journalist and author of “Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan’s Lost Decades”.

You don’t have to be a political genius to know that no national leader wants their name tied to a recession.

Welcome to Scott Morrison’s hellish year in Australia, where the Prime Minister can’t seem to avoid the #MorrisonRecession gossip as the delta variant trolls his ‘zero COVID’ strategy.

It’s hell in part of Morrison’s making. Like Taiwan and other COVID-19 success stories, Morrison’s government believed its own press, slowing the purchase and deployment of vaccines, the only real solution to the pandemic.

The new lockdowns now hitting the economy are just one of the self-generated headwinds compounding Canberra’s recession problems. The other is a strained relationship with China which has fewer tankers transporting resources and other goods – including wine – to Australia’s biggest customer.

In the past, I have written the column “China’s Bullying of Australia is Doomed to Fail”, published in Nikkei Asia on November 5, 2020, which welcomed Morrison’s requests for investigations into the President Xi Jinping’s failure to warn the world that China was about to export a century-old pandemic. There is nothing xenophobic about asking what happened in Wuhan. Morrison’s Trade Minister Dan Tehan stressed that Canberra was ready to take the economic blow from China’s retaliation.

The problem, however, is the lack of a plan B.

Morrison’s government, after all, is warning winemakers to seek alternative markets as China’s love affair with Australian wine ends badly because of tariffs. Down Under’s continental taxes on bottled wine could cost the industry nearly $ 2 billion over the next few years.

Yet where are Morrison’s alternative strategies – both on COVID and on China?

While “zero COVID” is exposed more as a political slogan than a clear strategy, there does not appear to be any possibility. The same with the abandonment of Australia’s dependence on Chinese purchases of iron ore, copper, coal, petroleum gas, gold, aluminum, beef, wine and others. products.

Quiet downtown Sydney, pictured July 28: The new closures are one of the self-inflicted headwinds complicating Canberra’s recession problems. © Reuters

Do you know who has a plan B? The Reserve Bank of Australia, which just four weeks ago was planning to curtail asset purchases. Yet prolonged lockdowns and headwinds on exports are turning the national economy upside down and the RBA is back to the drawing board. The unraveling is now on hold.

There is something else trending on Australian social media that should worry Morrison: Gough Whitlam, Prime Minister of the country from 1972 to 1975. As many point out, Morrison has just equaled his 1,071 days in office. Today, it matches Malcolm Turnbull’s 1,075 days from 2015 to 2018, and in a month, Julia Gillard’s 1,099 days from 2010 to 2013.

After that, Morrison begins to stumble toward an office time comparison that no one wants: Paul Keating. Granted, given Morrison’s plummeting approval rating, it’s hard to see him last more than 1,500 days in Keating’s power. Yet Morrison’s public relations team must dread political scientists by comparing it today with the legendary Hawke-Keating era from 1983 to 1996.

As political teams disappear, the reformist energy of Bob Hawke, prime minister from 1983 to 1991, and Keating, prime minister from 1991 to 1996, seems even more remarkable decades later. Their combined governments opened up trade channels, internationalized the financial industry, floated the Australian dollar, privatized several industries, and designed a mandatory national pension system.

John Howard (1996-2007) served longer than Hawke or Keating. He even put reform victories on the board, including a national goods and services tax and sound gun control policies. Yet the boldness of the Hawke-Keating partnership casts a huge shadow over any Australian leader. And Morrison would be wise to tap into some of their boldness right now.

Over the past 25 years, the rise of China has blinded a succession of Australian governments to the urgent need to increase their country’s competitiveness, innovation and productivity. Why bother, many thought, when we can just ship more and more goods to China? This exclusive China strategy worked wonders – until suddenly it wasn’t.

The pandemic is clearly a mitigating circumstance. Morrison’s experimentation with biting the dragon a bit, so to speak, also deserves some credit. But complacency played a big role in why the Australian economy is expected to shrink as much as 2.7% this quarter. Downward pressure on the Australian dollar suggests a negative reversal in market sentiment.

Complacency has also undermined Morrison’s readiness for a more transmissible COVID-19 variant and hampered bold efforts to diversify growth engines, even more so than his business partners. Xi may be Beijing’s most powerful ruler for generations, but his super-thin-skinned government is proving to be an unreliable partner or economic driver.

Australia ranks 21st in research and development spending among members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, and 86th in the Harvard Growth Lab’s Atlas of Economic Complexity, which assesses the current state productive knowledge of a country – several places behind Albania, Guatemala and Kenya.

The roughly 1.78% of gross domestic product that Australia spends on R&D explains why it falls so far short of its clout in creating tech unicorns. The R&D booms have worked for Germany, Israel, Japan, South Korea and the United States, and you can work for Australia.

Canberra should also start thinking about tax incentives not only to keep more innovators at home, but to attract foreign entrepreneurs to start their startups Down Under.

First of all, of course. Morrison’s government needs to get COVID under control and quickly. He must be creative to slow down the fall in GDP. Most importantly, he must channel the boldness of the reformers of the past and remember one thing: The time you spend in power matters a lot less than what you do with it.