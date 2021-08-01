Connect with us

Boris Johnson’s Covid, Brexit “medals” and friendship in a world affected by the pandemic

Published

16 mins ago

on

By


Brian Adcock | The independent

The selected cartoons first appeared in other publications, either in print or online, or on social media, and are appropriately credited.

In todayfeatured cartoon, Brian Adcock offers a scathing critique of the politics and governance of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Guillaume Haefeli | The New Yorker

William Haefeli offers his take on the social culture change triggered by intermittent lockdowns due to Covid. Maybe being at home is better than going out?

Christian Adams | Standard Evening

As the UK battles the third wave of Covid, Christian Adams uses the ongoing Olympics as a canvas to describe the country’s struggle to defeat the pandemic.

Andy Davey | Telegraph

In his illustration, Andy Davey refers to the aircraft carrier strike group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, sent to the South China Sea by Britain, and takes a look at what it suggests. be the UK’s inconsistent stance towards China.

