Congress and AAP Hold Protests in Gujarat as State Government Begins Celebrations to Mark 5 Years of CM Rupanis | Latest India News





Even as the government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat launched a nine-day program to celebrate the completion of five years in office of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi party ( AAP) of the state staged protests. against the government on Sunday. In particular, both sides attacked the government’s education policy in the state. Several state congressional leaders attacked the government over education policy while some party leaders criticized the state government for wasting taxpayer money on such festive events. In addition, some party members were arrested after staging rallies with placards and shouting slogans against the government as part of the party’s “save education program”. In Gujarat, people are being looted in the name of the privatization of education. Instead of being ashamed of it, the BJP government is throwing taxpayer money celebrations. We call on the government of Gujarat to immediately stop this policy of privatizing education, withdrawing its decisions to close primary schools and fill vacant positions in all public schools and colleges, the news agency said on Sunday. PTI quoting the head of the State Congress, Amit Chavda. Read also | PM Modi will launch the e-RUPI digital payment solution tomorrow In addition, Chavda alleged that more than 10,000 classrooms in Gujarat’s public schools were in a dilapidated state, while some colleges faced staff shortages of up to 40%, the report further showed. PTI. Congress leaders including Paresh Dhanani, Bharatsinh Solanki and Arjun Modhwadia took part in the protests, according to a party press release. Additionally, Congress has said it will host programs alongside the government’s nine-day celebrations. Meanwhile, the AAP has organized several events as part of the agyaan divas program, a name intended to make fun of BJP gyan shakti diwas. The party further claimed that more than 6,000 public schools had been closed due to “student shortages”, while up to 14,000 schools had students from different classes studying in the same classroom. In his response, CM Rupani asked Chavda what Congress did when he was in power in the state and in the center. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi established institutions such as Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in all states to expand the reach of education. . (With PTI inputs)

