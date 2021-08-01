Tanzania and Uganda latest to benefit from Chinese vaccine donations





China has maintained its program to donate Covid-19 vaccines to African countries. Over the weekend, Tanzania and Uganda joined a long list of developing countries to benefit from the provision of life-saving doses. The two East African countries received their first and second sets of donations from Beijing, respectively. Ugandan authorities have confirmed that the first batch of 300,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine donated by President Xi Jinpings’ administration landed in Kampala on Saturday. Vaccines from China are a major boost to the country’s immunization exercise as we fight an increase in infections resulting from the delta variant. The country’s Minister of Health, Ruth Aceng, said UNICEF Uganda Representative Munir Safieldin praised China for its continued support to developing countries in the fight against the pandemic, while calling on developed countries to borrow a leaf from the Asian economic giant. The developed world must continue to provide developing countries with access to COVID-19 vaccines. He said On the other hand, the 2nd batch of COVID19 vaccines and syringes donated by the second world power also arrived in Zanzibar on Saturday. Zanzibar Minister of Trade and Industrial Development Omar Said Shaaban was at Abeid Amani Karume International Airport to receive the doses and he expressed his gratitude for Beijing’s kind gesture. The vaccine donation will continue to cement the friendly relations forged many years ago between China, Tanzania and Zanzibar, Shaaban said. Just a month ago, China delivered a donation of vaccines for frontline health workers to bolster the war on Covid-19. Chinese Consul General in Zanzibar Zhang Zhisheng said his country will always stand by the people of Zanzibar in their fight against the pandemic. “We will continue to share our experiences and provide assistance according to our capabilities,” said Zhang, adding that politicization and misinformation regarding COVID-19 and vaccines is another virus that must be avoided. Through solidarity and cooperation between China and Africa, we will overcome the pandemic. Ambassador Wu Peng, Director General of the African Affairs Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said China has so far provided more than 700 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to countries around the world, especially developing countries. President Xi Jinping has repeatedly promised that China will prioritize the delivery of a Covid-19 vaccine to African countries. He argues that the fight against COVID-19 requires the solidarity and cooperation of the international community.

