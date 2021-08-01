Jan 6 Capitol Attack: Majority Describes Pro-Trump Crowd As National Terrorists, New Poll Finds





A majority of Americans believe those who attacked the United States Capitol in a murderous and unsuccessful attempt to prevent Congress from sealing Joe Bidens’ victory on January 6 should be described as national terrorists, according to a recent poll Morning Consult.

Fifty-five percent of the roughly 2,000 people polled told the pollster that supporters of former President Donald Trump who broke into the seat of American democracy were national terrorists. Twenty-nine percent said abusers shouldn’t be described this way, while 16% said they didn’t know or didn’t have an opinion. A whopping 80% of Democrats said they would characterize the attack as a domestic terrorist incident, compared to 54% of Independents and 29% of Republicans.

Fifty-one percent of GOP respondents said the attackers were not national terrorists, and only 12 percent of Republicans versus three-quarters of Democrats and 41 percent of independents said Trump was heavily responsible for the chaos in the world. ‘era.

The probe comes after several nationwide polls show a majority of Republicans and Trump voters say they believe fabricated or misleading election claims; half of GOP voters imagine Trump to be the rightful president; and nearly a third say they believe the unconstitutional proposition that Trump will be reinstated this summer. He won’t want to.

Twenty-seven percent of Trump voters and a quarter of Republican respondents recently told YouGov they approved of the assault on Capitol Hill, which injured more than 100 Capitol and Metropolitan Police officers.

A majority of survey respondents, 66% combined, told Morning Consult that it was very or somewhat important to continue investigating the attack.

The poll questioned about 2,000 Americans last week, just days after four law enforcement officials testified before a House select committee, detailing how they were clubbed, harassed, dragged and nearly run over during the raid.

Associated content:

29% of Republicans believe conspiracy theory that Donald Trump will be reinstated as president, poll finds 15% of Americans believe QAnon conspiracy theories, say true American patriots may have to resort to violence, according to one survey

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masslive.com/politics/2021/08/jan-6-capitol-attack-majority-describes-pro-trump-mob-as-domestic-terrorists-new-poll-shows.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos