HDP calls for international solidarity after attack on Kurds kills seven





Opposition TURKEY People’s Democratic Party (HDP) today called for international solidarity after another racist attack on Kurds left seven dead in one family in Konya, central Anatolia . The Dedeogullari family were shot and their house burned down a week after it was attacked by 60 Turkish nationalists in a brutal attack in which they were told: We will not let you live here. This attack came as the Kurds described living in fear and the HDP warned the international community against an increase in racist attacks across Turkey and, in particular, the provinces of Afyon, Ankara and from Konya. We shared our concerns that if the government does not stop its criminalizing smear campaigns and relentless hate speech against the HDP and the Kurds in general, and if it does not effectively prosecute the perpetrators, many more bloody attacks. are likely to occur. Unfortunately, our fears have already come true and this time seven people, including three women, have been killed, HDP foreign spokespersons Feleknas Uca and Hisyar Ozsoy said. The HDP said the racist attacks would become more violent and held the government fully accountable due to its criminalization of the Kurdish community. [The attacks] are accompanied by continued arrests of members of our party and the closure of the case against our party, he said in a statement. Party employee Deniz Poyraz was gunned down in HDPsIzmir offices last month. The alleged killer is a Turkish nationalist who allegedly fought alongside jihadist groups in northern Syria. The Kurdish People’s Assembly, Britain’s largest representative body for Kurds, called the latest attack fascism in action and said it would continue to fight for peace and freedom across the Middle East. The British organization Peace in Kurdistan urged the government to act and review its toxic relationship with Turkey, ending all arms sales. Labor MP Kate Osamor said: International silence should end immediately and international leaders should take action against [President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan. The HDP called on members of the international community to raise their voices and demand an end to the speeches and actions of the Turkish government that fuel this anti-HDP and anti-Kurdish racism. Attacks on Kurds have also intensified in diaspora communities across Europe. Last year, Kurdish women in Vienna were targeted by the infamous Gray Wolves, a far-right organization linked to partners in Erdogan’s junior coalition, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). And the Morning Star reported an attack by Turkish nationalists in Cardiff last week that left Kurdish author Gokhan Yavuzel unconscious. His name had recently appeared on a hitlist targeting criticism of Mr Erdogan abroad. Earlier this month, the Union of Kurdistan Communities claimed that a secret unit involving members of the MHP and Turkish intelligence was coordinating attacks on the Kurds.

