Dejected Jonestown MP compares Donald Trump to cult leader Jim Jones

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) Compared former President Donald Trump to cult leader Jim Jones, telling CNN Brian Stelter there’s no doubt you could compare the two as merchants of deception. In an interview with reliable sources on Sunday, Speier, who was shot five times and left for dead in the Jonestown massacre, said Republican supporters of the former president were displaying sectarian behavior.

You look at Donald Trump, a charismatic leader, who was able to continue to speak in terms that appealed to those who were disgruntled, disillusioned, and looking for something, much like those who became members of the Jim Jones congregation, the Peoples Temple , says Speier. They were lost souls, and the only difference between Jim Jones and Donald Trump is the fact that we now have social media. So, all of these people can find each other in a way that they could not find themselves before.

In November 1978, Speier was an assistant to Representative Leo Ryan, traveling with the congressman to Guyana on a fact-finding trip to visit Jonestown, where hundreds of Jones’ followers lived in a jungle settlement.

As Ryan and others prepared to take off on an airstrip, they were shot and killed by gunmen associated with Jones’ cult, the Peoples Temple. Ryan and four others were killed, and Speier was left for dead but survived.

Jones is later believed to have ordered his followers to drink cyanide punch, and more than 900 people have died, including Jones.

On CNN, Speier said Jones, like Trump, prevented people from looking at the facts, thinking independently, and left them with a destructive story.

Speier said Trump’s influence was extending to Congress, where former presidents’ supporters appear unwilling or unable to accept the truth about the 2020 election. The big lie has now been adopted by the majority of members. on the Republican side in the House of Representatives, she said. They are now paralyzed to speak the truth. They know the election was not stolen. They know he behaved correctly. They know there was no massive fraud, and yet they will continue to say those words because their leader, Donald Trump, wants to hear them.

