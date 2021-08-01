Boris Johnson faces Tories backlash over Amber Watchlist travel plans





However, the conspicuous compromise solution of a watchlist – or amber more like in France where returning travelers must quarantine themselves at home for up to 10 days – has no influence on the back deputies. -ban conservatives who worry about the impact on the economy in general, and the travel industry in particular. As one senior party official noted: I think the Orange Watch List will annoy backbench MPs. We have to stop this situation where people legitimately travel and then get caught and rush. Either we have had a successful immunization program or we haven’t and, given its success, we should reap the economic dividend it offers. We must stop the gimmicks and allow the vaccinated to travel wherever they want. Henry Smith, conservative chairman of the All-Party Future of Aviation group, agreed, adding: The original traffic light system was easy to understand. There is a clear set of criteria. If you add levels of complexity, you increase confusion and therefore discourage travel. It is not helpful in terms of passenger confidence. MEPs are encouraged by the intervention of Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, who calls for an urgent relaxation of travel restrictions and hopes this portends not only an expansion of Green List countries, but a more pragmatic approach risk in travel abroad. They believe he has been a virtually lone voice in government in recent months to support Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, against the health hawks of Matt Hancock, the former Health Secretary, and Michael Gove, the Minister. Cabinet, whose hard line has been strengthened. by the public health lobby. Rishi has been saying this for months, an insider said. But now it feels like the dynamic has really changed with Matt [Hancock]the departure of s and the appointment of Sajid Javids. As the former chancellor, he is much more focused on the economy. I suspect Rishi was no longer alone and now comfortable saying it’s time to tell the public health lobby, Back off and no further. He’s trying to get active change. MPs and the travel industry favor the American model, where fully bitten people can travel to any country they will accept, and with only a pre-departure test before returning – and a voluntary test once back in the United States. United States. The UK government’s main concern has been the risk of importing variants into the UK, but a growing body of scientific research suggests that not only is the vaccine effective even against beta, or the South African variant, but that it removes the virus. and in particular hospitalizations. This week will be a litmus test for the government. Will he go for orange watchlists and limited greens – or will he adopt Rishi Sunak’s formula of easing restrictions and compete with the EU which has opened its borders to fully vaccinated people? ? The industry’s point of view is clear. The UK binds itself with these inexplicably complicated travel rules. The EU must look at us in disbelief, said Tim Alderslade, Managing Director of Airlines UK, which represents all the major airlines. Green is the only way to go – it’s the last-ditch show now for the industry and save the summer.

