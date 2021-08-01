Politics
China’s war on everything turns to its own tycoons, Jack Ma being a prime example
Until about nine months ago, Jack Ma was one of the richest and most powerful businessmen in the world, with a value of over $ 54 billion.
He was certainly the richest man in China, with influence extending far beyond the world of commerce.
A high-flying tech entrepreneur, the founder of Alibaba was set to launch the world’s largest initial public offering (IPO), the public float of a subsidiary of Alibaba, a financial services giant called ANT.
It wasn’t just the size of the $ 34.5 billion deal that overshadowed even the float of Saudi oil giant Aramco that raised eyebrows. For the first time in history, a company of this magnitude would not be listed in New York. Its public debut would be via Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Throughout October, global investors demanded a slice of the company that, within four years, had become the world’s largest retail fund manager.
They achieved this by enticing ordinary Chinese consumers, mostly Alibaba customers, to deposit their available cash into its money market operations.
Then, without warning, Beijing killed the deal just before the tank in November, apparently at the behest of President Xi Jinping.
The Chinese Communist Party has since dismembered the ANT, taking over its database of consumer transactions that had given the group its competitive advantage in the banking sector and introducing a series of new “partners” to the business.
Mr. Ma went into hibernation.
Once a straightforward and flamboyant figure, who dressed and performed like a rock star at lavish Alibaba functions, sightings these days are rare.
Although never declared, the attack on the ANT was seen as retribution for its vocal and public attack on Beijing last October, accusing it of stifling innovation.
It was not over yet. A few months ago, Alibaba was fined $ 2.8 billion ($ 3.8 billion) for anti-competitive behavior along with a series of other transgressions.
And in a personal insult, Mr. Ma was removed from his post as principal of Hupan, the business school he founded four years ago.
The academy of elite affairs is expected to close.
Jack Ma has once again found himself a pioneer, at the forefront of industry trends.
Since rising to power last year, the Chinese Communist Party, in its war on everything, has turned in on itself and, for the past six months, has targeted tech giants and their leaders, demanding retaliation against any group that does not follow suit.
First it was technology, now it’s education
The news of last week arrived without warning and left global investors in awe.
In another regulatory crackdown, Beijing ordered that all education companies, especially those engaged in after-school tutoring, be banned from making a profit.
Education companies have collapsed on the Shanghai, Shenzen and Hong Kong stock exchanges as the broader market abandoned all of its gains for 2021.
JP Morgan analysts said the rule changes made China’s education sector “uninvestable”.
Early last month, ridesharing company DiDi, which was listed a few days earlier on the New York Stock Exchange with an IPO of $ 4.4 billion ($ 6 billion), suddenly found itself in cold.
Seemingly upset that founders ignored advice to delay New York listing, Beijing regulators ordered a “safety review” of the company’s technology before issuing an edict ordering mobile phone stores to remove DiDi applications. Since then, its share price has halved.
Entertainment group Tencent has also drawn the wrath of authorities following close scrutiny of its game development and music streaming services, all under the guise of fostering competition.
While Washington has also attempted to harness the power of huge tech companies and the wealth of data they control, Beijing’s authoritarian approach, sudden and highly coordinated nature of the crackdown and forced disruptions suggest something more sinister. .
The Chinese Communist Party appears to have fallen in love with the country’s most powerful tycoons, many of whom are at the forefront of technical innovation essential for the future of the People’s Republic.
For an unelected regime struggling to maintain the growth necessary for social harmony, the enormous wealth, popularity and power of the country’s most successful entrepreneurs pose a clear and powerful threat.
A brief history of Xi Jinping’s economic failures
Since taking power in March 2013, Xi Jinping has repeatedly attempted to transform the Chinese economy to institute reforms that would change the basis for future growth.
Every time it has failed and every time it has been forced to revert to the old model, a debt-driven stimulus package revolves around infrastructure and construction.
On at least two occasions his banking sector reforms aimed at limiting subprime lending have backfired.
The banking system seized, forcing the central bank to inject liquidity, which then caused an explosion in high-risk lending.
Efforts to make it easier for Chinese companies to invest abroad have resulted in massive capital outflows, a series of questionable investments in everything from real estate to resources and the reimposition of capital controls.
His plan to boost local stock markets by reducing restrictions on new floats resulted in a huge bubble in the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets that burst dramatically in 2015.
And efforts to promote the renminbi as a global currency failed when massive outflows again threatened financial stability, forcing a pullback.
Then there was the much-vaunted goal of transforming China from a global factory of cheap exports into a Western-style consumer economy.
Nobody talks about it now.
But the well-trodden path of government infrastructure is starting to crumble.
Growth fell sharply, from 14% in 2007 to just over 6% before the start of the pandemic.
And for every yuan invested in government-funded infrastructure, yields have fallen sharply.
A 2019 Lowy Institute study shows huge progress in government funding with diminishing returns.
Steel cuts to hurt Australia and China
After months of embarrassing failures in its attempt to harm Australia, Beijing finally seemed to have turned a corner last Friday.
Iron ore prices, which climbed above US $ 230 ($ 313) a tonne in May, a new record, fell more than 7 percent last week to US $ 187 ($ 254) a tonne.
The run economy that ordered huge increases in steel production for ever more infrastructure as a way out of the pandemic-induced recession has now ordered a dramatic cut in steel production.
Steel production is 12% above last year’s levels and recent proclamations that annual production must be lower than 2020, allegedly to reduce carbon emissions, will require drastic cuts in the second half of the year.
While this is hurting iron ore prices, they are likely to remain high even though they are significantly below recent highs.
But what pain can the decree impose on its own economy?
Ultimately, China’s ability to maintain its iron control over the economy will be limited by its own limitations.
At the same time as the fall in productivity and the slowdown in growth, the debt has climbed to 340% of the GDP and there are no more levers to operate.
Alienation and aggression towards perceived enemies, including within its borders, appears to be on the increase.
And ex-Premier Li Keqiang’s exhortations to abandon the top-down model have long been abandoned.
