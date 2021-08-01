Trump’s attempts to fundraise his big lie are actually working





Former President Donald Trump was the Republican Party’s most prolific fundraiser in the first half of the year and ended June with a “total war chest of over $ 100 million, reports the New York Times. His cache was collected in the first six months of 2021, made public in federal campaign records this weekend, was collected not despite his refusal to accept that he lost the 2020 election, but to because of that. The Big Lie kept its base galvanized during the post-presidency period.

Trump continued to vigorously solicit donations from supporters, mostly based on false allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election, the Washington Post reports. Trump himself made the connection between his fundraising accomplishments and the lies, the Times notes, citing a statement in which Trump expressed gratitude for the millions of men and women who share my outrage and want that I continue to fight for the truth. He collected donations online even without access to major social media platforms or a White House megaphone.

The former presidents’ assault on the democratic system has helped him amass, through his various political action committees, a total of nearly $ 102 million in cash. Trump’s advisers claimed this weekend that nearly $ 82 million of that sum had come in the past six months; The Times disputed this accounting, citing documents from the FEC which show that at least $ 23 million in transfers to its new PACs was actually collected last year from other Trump-affiliated accounts. Trump spokesman Jason Miller backed the team’s calculation in a statement, but it wouldn’t be the first dishonest moment in the ex-presidents’ fundraising efforts.

Nonetheless, the actual figure raised by the operation via WinRed, the Republican Party’s dominant platform for online donations in the first half of 2021, exceeds that of any other GOP politician, according to the Times. For comparison, the second-biggest fundraiser among Republicans, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, generated $ 7.8 million in online donations.

The money Trump has amassed, at least in part by continuing to capitalize on false allegations of electoral fraud that he has been repeating since last year, only strengthens his sustained power over the GOP. The ex-president could use the resources to exert influence over next year’s mid-terms, boost candidates he favors and take revenge on those who spoke out against him, according to the Post. Trump has already urged his supporters to donate exclusively to him and not to other fundraising groups within his party. With few restrictions on how he can use that pool of money, the Post notes that Trump is armed with an alternate source of money amid the increasingly uncertain future of his private business and talks about his third bid for the White House. This man has no intention of leaving, said GOP donor Dan Eberhart.

