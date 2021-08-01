Kinzinger backs Capitol Riot Panel subpoenaing top Republicans





Top line

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), One of two Republicans on a select committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol, said on Sunday he supported the subpoena of senior Republicans from House to uncover details of former President Donald Trump’s role in the riot, the latest example of the growing alienation of members of Congress in Illinois from his own party.

UNITED STATES – JULY 27: Reps Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Left, Zoe Lofgren, … [+] D-Calif., And President Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Speak to the media after the House Special Committee hearing on January 6 at Cannon Building to consider the January 2021 attack on the Capitol, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Kinzinger said in an interview with ABC This Week that he would support the subpoena of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Judiciary Committee member Jim Jordan, both of whom had phone calls with Trump during the attack.

The committee has yet to announce who will be subpoenaed, but Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), The chair of the panel, said she was ready to cast a wide net and act quickly to compel cases. sources potentially reluctant to testify.

Kinzinger, a vocal critic for Trump who, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Was nominated to the panel by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said he wanted to know what Trump was doing all the time. of the day and would support subpoenas to accomplish this.

McCarthy and other Republicans have expressed outrage at Kinzingers and Cheneys’ willingness to defend themselves against their own party, not only by accepting committee duties from Pelosi, but by actively criticizing GOP leaders on January 6.

Kinzinger on Sunday took aim at McCarthy and House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik blaming Pelosi for the attack, rather than Trump, saying: All Donald Trump needs to see is you make a defense, no matter how absurd it is.

Forbes has contacted the offices of McCarthy and Jordans for comment.

Chief critic

Members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus lobbied for the House Republican Conference to change its rules so that Cheney and Kinzinger were stripped of their committee duties. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) told Forbes he believed there were enough votes in the conference for this to happen, although Pelosi could simply carry them back to their respective panels.

Tangent

Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) called the select committee partisan during an appearance on CNN State of The Union on Sunday, targeting Pelosis’s refusal to sit on Jordan and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) On the panel , which led McCarthy to withdraw his other three nominations. Collins also suggested that Jordans’ status as a potential important witness should not be an obstacle to his service, saying: Well, there were many communications with President Trump that day. “

Crucial quote

We may not even need to talk to Donald Trump to get the information. There were tons of people around him. There were tons of people involved in the things leading up to Jan.6, Kinzinger said on Sunday.

