Turkey’s forest fire toll stands at eight

This photograph taken on July 31, 2021 near the town of Manavgat shows a burnt car in front of a house set on fire like a huge forest fire that engulfed a Mediterranean resort on Turkey’s southern coast. AFP / File

The toll of forest fires in southern Turkey has risen to eight after two bodies were found on Sunday, officials said, as more people, including tourists, were evacuated to safety.

Turkey has suffered the worst fires in at least a decade, official data shows, with nearly 95,000 hectares (235,000 acres) burned so far this year, compared to an average of 13,516 hectares at this point in time. year between 2008 and 2020.

Two bodies were found in the city of Manavgat in Antalya province, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

The Turkish national and a German died in their fire-damaged home, according to the official Anadolu news agency.

Since the fires started on Wednesday, 864 people have received medical treatment, the health minister said.

Several neighborhoods in the tourist town of Bodrum have been evacuated, the mayor said on Sunday, as strong winds from the nearby Milas neighborhood fan the flames.

More than 1,100 residents were taken to another part of Bodrum on board nearly 20 boats, Mayor Ahmet Aras said, as it was not possible to evacuate people by road.

Fire in eastern Turkey

Other residents were evacuated from the coastal town of Marmaris in Mugla province by boat with the help of the naval force, the defense ministry said.

People were also evacuated from the village of Sirtkoy in Antalya, NTV broadcaster reported on Sunday, showing images of clouds of gray smoke enveloping houses.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said 111 forest fires were now under control, while five fires continued in the tourist areas of Antalya and Mugla.

He added that another forest fire was recorded in the eastern province of Tunceli.

Temperatures are expected to remain warm in the region after record highs last month.

The Meteorological Directorate recorded a temperature of 49.1 degrees Celsius (120.3 degrees Fahrenheit) on July 20 in the southeastern town of Cizre.

Mercury is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius in Antalya on Monday.

‘Incredible’

The Defense Ministry released satellite images showing the extent of the damage with forest areas turning black and smoke still visible.

The opposition attacked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday evening after a video shows him throwing tea to residents of areas affected by the fires.

Another video also shows him throwing tea to people on the side of the road from a bus.

” Tea ! It’s incredible. Those who lose their shame also lose their heart, ”tweeted spokesperson for the Republican People’s Party (CHP), main opponent, Faik Oztrak.

The government has also been criticized for the lack of firefighting planes, with Turkey being forced to accept aid from Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Ukraine.

“If we don’t have planes or helicopters, we have to buy them,” Bodrum Aras mayor of CHP said in a video shared on Twitter.

Erdogan insisted on Saturday that Turkey has “the region’s most solid infrastructure to fight forest fires” while pledging financial support to those affected.

Experts warn that climate change will cause further damage to Turkey, causing more fires and other disasters if the necessary measures to tackle the problem are not taken.

According to figures from the European Union, Turkey has been affected by 133 forest fires in 2021 so far, compared to an average of 43 at this point between 2008 and 2020.

Six people were killed last month after heavy rains triggered flooding and landslides in northeastern Turkey.