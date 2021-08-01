Reviews | The GOP’s threat to society





It’s as if every week now we learn of a new way Donald Trump posed a threat to American democracy when he was president.

On Friday, we learned of new documents provided to lawmakers and obtained by The New York Times, that Trump urged senior Justice Department officials late last year to declare the election corrupt even though it was they had found no cases of widespread fraud, so he and his allies in Congress could use that claim to try to reverse the results.

As the aid notes of a conversation read, Trump made it clear: just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and allies in Congress.

This last part is the key: Trump was not trying to destroy our democracy alone; he had help and support. One party was in Congress. But today, it has spread to Republican voters, and it is in this spirit that the January 6 insurrection was born.

A May Quinnipiac poll found that 85% of Republicans want election candidates overwhelmingly agree with Donald Trump, and two in three want Trump to run for president again in 2024.

What do you call members of a party who, from top to bottom, from elected officials to voters, largely believe in a lie and a liar determined to undermine, corrupt and even destroy our democracy? What do you call a party whose leaders use this lie as a pretext to suppress the votes and votes of Americans they disagree with? What do you call a party slavishly dedicated to the cult of the stability and prosperity of a country?

What do you call a party where many of its members have worked against a life-saving and liberating vaccine for society in the midst of a pandemic, exposing many of their own supporters to the deadly virus, all in an effort to be contrary , anti-establishment and anti-science?

I call this party a threat to national security and a cancer for our democracy.

Now I’m a shameless liberal, and coming from me it will look like naked partisanship. I understand that. Sometimes people prefer criticism of this Republican Party to come from disgruntled Republicans. I understand. Sounds more authentic, I guess.

But, as Malcolm X once said, I’m for the truth no matter who says it.

I’ve heard everything moderates and neutralists have to say: overheated language helps nothing and alienates people who might otherwise convert. Don’t portray someone with whom you simply have a disagreement as evil. Build bridges, don’t burn them down.

I could understand and appreciate all of this in another time. I remember being impressed by the quality of the assertion of a conservative argument, even though I disagreed with it. I remember when conservatism was just as intellectual as liberalism, and compromises could be made to appear to combine the best of both.

But neither am I consumed by the romantic and hagiographic illusions of yesteryear. No moment in American politics has been perfect and without conflict and drama. This is not the first time that the country has been severely affected. We fought a civil war, for Petes’ sake. We had Jim Crow who deprived most black southerners of the right to vote for three quarters of a century.

America has known the darkest of seasons.

But neither should we downplay or water down the darkness of the current season.

I don’t see how we keep pretending that it’s politics as usual, that it’s a normal bickering between ideological opposites. No, something is deeply, dangerously wrong here. It’s not the same as it always has been.

This Republican Party is a threat to society. It must be said. It’s the truth.

And, when one of the country’s two main parties is so close to the brink of the falls, it threatens to pull the whole country.

So I do not intend to treat this Republican Party as I treated it barely 10 or 20 years ago. This party no longer exists. He is dead. This thing we have now is his zombie. Zombies cannot be reasoned.

We need to stop passing off the people who call this Republican Party for what it is, rather than truth tellers, as extremists, reactionaries and fear-mongers. It is not extreme to tell the truth, but it is illusory to twist in a knot not to speak the truth unvarnished because you believe your conciliatory tone will lead to rehabilitation.

If you remember another time, one of more courtesy and kindness, a time when the differences between parties seemed to be bridged over a beer or in a locker room, you dream of a time when racist patriarchy white reigned supreme and women, minorities and LGBT people were not equally present in the halls of Congress.

The Republican Party rebels against change as much as anything else, and Donald Trump is the apotheosis of their anger and irrationality.

