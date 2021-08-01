Alpaca caregiver calls on Boris Johnson to step in as slaughter animal following legal battle

Politics
The owner of an alpaca due to be slaughtered this week after a four-year legal battle ended in the High Court last night has called on the prime minister to intervene.
Helen Macdonald spent 100,000 in legal fees and lost another 80,000 to her alpaca business in her attempt to save just one of her 75 herds.
Eight-year-old Geronimo was effectively sentenced to death in 2017 when he tested positive for bovine tuberculosis after being imported from New Zealand.
Miss Macdonald, 50, claimed the result was a false positive caused by Geronimo being injected with tuberculin for skin tests.
Describing herself as upset and furious after the High Court ruling in favor of the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs last Thursday, the registered veterinarian said: I call on Boris Johnson to personally intervene and to ask [Defra Secretary of State] George Eustice to sit down with the experts and work things out.
Meanwhile, Geronimo, who won competitions for his jet black coat in New Zealand and is worth 15,000, has been isolated at his farm in Wickwar, south Gloucestershire.
Helen Macdonald (pictured with Geronimo) spent 100,000 on legal fees and lost another 80,000 on her alpaca business in her attempt to save just one of her 75 herds.
Eight-year-old Geronimo was effectively sentenced to death in 2017 when he tested positive for bovine tuberculosis after being imported from New Zealand (pictured left and right with owner Helen Macdonald)
Legal ups and downs have seen him receive his last weed pellet supper seven times already. No 10 declined to comment yesterday.
Miss Macdonald’s nightmare began in August 2017 when she subjected Geronimo, now eight, to a voluntary blood test for tuberculosis shortly after being imported from New Zealand.
Defra said it was to be destroyed after tests came back positive.
But the 50-year-old graduate veterinary nurse claimed it was a false positive caused by injecting tuberculin for skin tests just before she left for the UK.
The British Alpaca Society supported her and wrote to Mr Eustice to voice her concerns, but the calls fell on deaf ears.
Since then, Miss Macdonald, who fell in love with alpacas when she first saw one in Australia in the 1980s and started raising them 19 years ago, has spent every weekend and night reading test results, scientific studies, and talking to lawyers.
Miss Macdonald (pictured with Geronimo), who is single and has no children, has managed to raise money by borrowing money from her family, while online crowdfunding has also raised about 15,000
Miss Macdonald, who is single and has no children, was able to raise the money by borrowing money from her family.
Online crowdfunding also raised around 15,000.
She said: The court made its decision in law, but that does not mean that the people who created this farce are not responsible. It is time to fix it.
The British Alpaca Society said Defra and the Animal and Plant Health Agency hold all the cards as it is up to them to determine if further testing can be done.
He added: BAS supports the request for further testing from Geronimo to better understand what happened.
To date, such requests have been denied by DEFRA / APHA. It seems there is a fear of finding more information.
