Susan Collins says without question Trump incited rioters on Capitol Hill

Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) said on Sunday there was no doubt that former President Donald Trump incited the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan.6, making her one of the rare Republicans ever ready to point out Trump’s guilt in the incident. .

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 22: Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) leaves a bipartisan meeting of Senators in the … [+] Office of Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) on Capitol Hill on June 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate will hold a procedural vote on the For the People Act later Tuesday, a voting rights bill championed by Democrats in Congress. (Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Collins said during a CNN appearance on the State of the Union that Trump helped stir up and motivate rioters, noting that she voted to convict Trump of incitement to attack in his second trial in dismissal in February.

The comments echo the testimony of four law enforcement officers at a January 6 select committee hearing in which several named Trump the main culprit and asked the panel to investigate the role he and his allies played in the attack.

Collins also targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her refusal to sit Representatives Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) On the select committee, calling the panel a partisan and stating that I don’t think that’s fair. for Pelosi to do so.

Pelosi cited ridiculous statements and actions by Jordan and Banks, which indicated that they were planning to be the right-wing bomb throwers of the panel, as well as the fact that Jordans called Trump on January 6 could make him a witness important though Collins said, Well, there was a lot of communication with President Trump that day.

Collins reiterated his support for a bipartisan 9/11-style commission to investigate the attack, although host Jake Tapper noted that it was his leader, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had led 35 of its members to block the commission in May.

Forbes has contacted Pelosis’s office for comment.

Chief critic

Police officers risked their lives defending Senator Collins and other lawmakers from violent terrorists who attacked the Capitol on January 6. They deserve better than an investigation by lawmakers who walked the border with an insurgent and spent the week trashing their heroism on cable, Pelosi spokeswoman Robyn Patterson told Forbes in a statement, calling on House Republicans to disrespect the hero officers who have protected the Capitol from an insurgency.

Key context

Collins’ comments criticizing Trump come as other prominent Republicans rescinded their initial criticisms of him on January 6. remark without the information we have today, instead blaming Pelosi.

Large number

58%. This is the part of voters who said they support a congressional panel to investigate Jan.6 in a Politico / Morning Consult poll conducted in late June. That’s down from 66% in June, with support down 13 points among Independents and 11 points among Republicans, even as he scored one point with Democrats.

Crucial quote

Rioters [who] tried to break through the Capitol shouting, Trump sent us. Take the right side. We want Trump, Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell said in his testimony on Tuesday, recounting how he got run over in the brawl with rioters and said to himself: This is how I’m going to die.

What to watch out for

The leaders of the select committee have signaled their willingness to subpoena a wide range of potential witnesses as part of their investigation. We’re planning to do a full review, so I can’t even give you a number, panel chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) Told Forbes on Wednesday, adding that they’re considering a lot of people.

