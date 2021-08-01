Most forest fires contained as PKK-linked groups promise to set fire to …

(MENAFN – Trend News Agency) Turkey has concluded a week in the fight against the wildfires that have devastated its southern region with relative success, Trend reports citing the Daily Sabah.

The causes of the forest fires are still unclear, but suspicions center on the terrorist group PKK, whose members were behind previous forest fires in the country. On Sunday, a branch of the terrorist group did not directly claim responsibility for the fires, but openly threatened the country with arson attacks targeting both its forests and its people.

As of Sunday, 107 of the 112 forest fires across the country were under control, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was in Antalya to visit the affected areas, said several investigations were underway to find the possible perpetrators of the fires. “We hope that our police, gendarmerie and intelligence units will analyze every sign, piece of information and intelligence on this issue. We are troubled by the suspicion of sabotage. duty to catch them and make sure they receive the most severe punishment, ”Erdogan said.

The president said they were aware that the number of forest fires and areas affected by forest fires doubled after leaders of the “terrorist group” ordered their subordinates to set the forests on fire. last year. He was referring to the PKK. “We are determined to eliminate the cells of terrorist groups in the cities, just as we are on the verge of ending their presence in the mountains and beyond our borders,” Erdogan added.

Turks on social media were quick to blame the PKK-linked “Children of Fire Initiative” on Thursday night for a spate of fires that recently hit Turkey, as PKK supporters also praised the fires on Twitter. The PKK has a long history of burning Turkish forests as a method of “revenge” against the Turkish state, causing civilian deaths and environmental destruction in the process. The almost consecutive nature of the fires raised fears that they were the result of a series of arson attacks, which Turkish netizens blamed on the PKK. The so-called “initiative,” in a statement posted on its website, threatened the country with further arson on Sunday. The group said it would carry out arson attacks everywhere, as well as sabotage attacks. He called on its members to kill anyone opposing the terrorist group by setting fires.

One of the most senior members of the PKK, Murat Karaylan, also previously praised the method of using arson in terrorist attacks in a statement. Two or three kids might just come together and do something. They can say “we don’t have a gun,” but their guns are lighters and matches, he said. The PKK-linked group used these phrases almost verbatim in their threat.

Another high-ranking PKK terrorist Shemdin Sakik has also previously said that the terrorist group will resort to similar actions if necessary. If we run out of weapons, we will go to Bodrum and burn their yachts, go to Antalya to burn their greenhouses. , go to Istanbul to burn their cars and go to Izmir to burn their forests, he said.

Last October, four provinces around Turkey were also victims of the PKK’s hatred for nature, with almost simultaneous fires destroying forests in various parts of the country. Turkish authorities quickly arrested suspected arsonists who had burned forests in Belen district, southern Hatay province, and it didn’t take long for a PKK-aligned terrorist group to claim responsibility of the attack. The “Children of Fire Initiative” glorified the attacks on Turkey’s forests, praising the terrorists who started the blaze. The so-called “initiative” was responsible for numerous arson attacks in recent years, and the group is known for its close ties to the PKK terrorist group.

Meanwhile, PKK supporters took to social media and further demonstrated their hatred of the forests with jokes mocking the fire, in a collective terrorist propaganda effort. Sharing links to websites related to the PKK Firat News Agency (ANF) and Nuce Ciwan’s articles glorifying arson, supporters of the group continued to celebrate the environmental damage the terrorists have caused. In 2019, the group also claimed responsibility for the wildfires in Turkey’s western, northwestern and southern provinces, declaring “fiery revenge” against the state.

